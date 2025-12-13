Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / SMAT 2025 Preview: Jharkhand chase unbeaten run; Mumbai push for comeback

SMAT 2025 Preview: Jharkhand chase unbeaten run; Mumbai push for comeback

Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad and Haryana will look to secure their second win of the Super League on Sunday

Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

The 2025 edition of India’s premier white-ball domestic tournament, i.e., the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), will continue with Round 2 action of its Super League stage on Sunday, December 18, where all eight qualified teams will look to take one step closer towards final qualification.
 
Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad and Haryana will look to secure their second win of the Super League, while Rajasthan, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab would like to get back on winning ways before it is too late.
 
Now, keeping all that in mind, let’s take a look at what fans can expect from each match set to take place in the SMAT 2025 Super League on Sunday. 
 

Match 1: Mumbai vs Haryana (9 AM IST)

Mumbai head into this clash under pressure after an inconsistent start to the Super League, knowing another slip could seriously dent their semifinal hopes. Traditionally one of the strongest sides in the competition, Mumbai will bank on their experienced batting unit to step up, especially after top-order failures in the previous outing. The focus will be on building solid powerplay foundations and avoiding middle-order collapses that have hurt them recently. Their bowling attack, rich in domestic experience, will need early wickets to control the tempo.

Haryana, on the other hand, will take confidence from their positive opening result and balanced squad composition. With a mix of aggressive batters and disciplined bowlers, Haryana have shown the ability to adapt to different match situations. Their all-round options add depth, allowing flexibility with both bat and ball. If Haryana manage to exploit Mumbai’s early vulnerabilities and keep the scoring in check at the death, they could put themselves in a strong position to secure a crucial second win.

Match 2: Andhra Pradesh vs Punjab (11 AM IST)

Andhra Pradesh will be eager to bounce back after a narrow defeat and keep their Super League campaign alive. Their strength lies in a compact batting line-up that prefers playing percentage cricket rather than outright aggression. The team will aim for a strong start and look to post a competitive total or chase with composure. Andhra’s spinners could play a key role, especially if the surface offers grip as the match progresses.
 
Punjab, meanwhile, will be desperate for points after failing to capitalise on key moments in their previous game. Known for their explosive batting, Punjab will look to attack from the outset and put pressure on Andhra’s bowlers early. However, consistency has been an issue, particularly in the middle overs. Punjab’s pace attack will be central to their plans, as early breakthroughs could tilt the game their way. This contest is likely to be decided by which team handles the middle overs better with both bat and ball.

Match 3: Hyderabad vs Rajasthan (1:30 PM IST)

Hyderabad enter this fixture with momentum on their side after a confident opening win in the Super League. Their batting has shown depth and intent, with contributions coming from multiple players rather than relying on one standout performer. Hyderabad’s bowlers have also been impressive, maintaining tight lines and executing plans effectively at the death. Another disciplined all-round display could put them firmly on course for qualification.
 
Rajasthan, however, will see this match as a must-win encounter. Despite flashes of brilliance, they have struggled to string together a complete performance. Their top order has shown promise but needs to convert starts into match-defining scores. Rajasthan’s bowling unit, particularly the spinners, will be tasked with slowing Hyderabad’s scoring rate in the middle overs. If Rajasthan can strike early and apply sustained pressure, they have the potential to upset an in-form Hyderabad side and revive their Super League hopes.

Match 4: Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand (4:30 PM IST)

Madhya Pradesh will look to build on their strong start and maintain momentum as the Super League intensifies. Known for their disciplined approach, MP have relied on collective performances rather than individual brilliance. Their batting unit has shown resilience under pressure, while the bowling attack has been effective in defending totals. Another win here would put them in a commanding position for a semifinal berth.
 
Jharkhand, meanwhile, will be keen to extend their unbeaten run and continue their impressive campaign. With a confident top order and impactful all-rounders, Jharkhand have looked one of the most balanced sides in the Super League. Their ability to accelerate in the latter stages has given them an edge in close contests. Jharkhand’s bowlers, especially in the powerplay, will aim to disrupt MP’s rhythm early. This match promises a tight battle between two well-matched sides, where composure in crunch moments could decide the outcome.

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

