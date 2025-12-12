India vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup match today?

The Under-19s Asia Cup 2025 begins today, with India U19 taking on UAE U19 in the opening Group A clash at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. India arrive with strong momentum, having swept Australia U19 3–0 in their recent series. Their batting unit has been particularly impressive, with Vedant Trivedi leading the charge after scoring 173 runs across three matches. Abhigyan Kundu and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have also shown consistency, forming a reliable core that India will bank on to set the tone for the tournament.
For UAE U19, today’s contest is about regaining confidence. A four-match losing streak, including a heavy defeat to Afghanistan U19 in the Asia Cup Qualifier, has put them under pressure. New captain Yayin Rai will look to inspire a turnaround on home soil. The hosts will expect promising talents like Madhav Manoj Nair, Prithvi Madhu, Uddish Suri and Yug Jai Sharma to step up in this crucial opener. ALSO READ: India vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 Asia Cup 2025
But how can fans across the globe watch this match without going to the stadium? Take a look.
|U19 Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Broadcast Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5)
|Sony LIV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports HD
|Tapmad, Myco
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV), T-Sports, Nagorik TV
|Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, TV-1, SLRC (Channel Eye)
|Dialog ViU
|Afghanistan
|Moby (Lemar TV)
|Sony LIV
|Nepal
|Sony Sports Network
|Sony LIV
|UAE
|CricLife
|CricLife Max, eLife TV, Switch TV, StarzPlay
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sport 1
|Discovery+, TNT Sports App
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV, Willow Xtra, Willow Sports
|Australia
|Yupp TV
|Yupp TV, Fox
|New Zealand
|Yupp TV
|Yupp TV
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport DSTV
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport DSTV
|Caribbean & Sub-Saharan Africa
|N/A
|Sony LIV
|Continental Europe
|N/A
|Yupp TV
|MENA Region
|CricLife
|StarzPlay, CricLife Max
When will the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
The India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place on Friday, December 12.
What will be the venue for the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025?
The India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.
What time will the toss for the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 take place?
The toss for the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 10 am IST.
What time will the first ball of the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 be bowled?
The first ball of the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be bowled at 10:30 am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India?
The Sony LIV app and website will live-stream the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.