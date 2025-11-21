Friday, November 21, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF2 today?

PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF2 today?

Led by Irfan Khan, Pakistan A enter the semi-final in dominant form after topping Group B with an unbeaten run.

PAK A vs SL A

PAK A vs SL A

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan A (PAK A) take on Sri Lanka A (SL A) in the second semi-final of the 2025 Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha tonight. Dunith Wellalage has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.  The matchup promises high-intensity action as both teams aim to secure a place in the final.
 
Led by Irfan Khan, Pakistan A enter the semi-final in dominant form after topping Group B with an unbeaten run. They comfortably defeated Oman and the UAE, but their most impressive performance came against rivals India A, whom they beat by eight wickets. That commanding win has further boosted their confidence heading into this crucial knockout clash.
 
 
Sri Lanka A, captained by Dunith Wellalage, have shown resilience throughout the tournament. Although they started with a narrow three-wicket loss to Afghanistan A, the team staged an impressive revival. Back-to-back victories over Hong Kong and Bangladesh A allowed them to finish second in their group and claim a well-deserved semi-final spot. Their ability to bounce back under pressure makes them a dangerous opponent.
 
With Pakistan A in red-hot form and Sri Lanka A gathering momentum at the right time, fans can expect a competitive and thrilling battle in this semi-final showdown. 

Also Read

Babar Azam

Babar Azam penalised for code of conduct breach during PAK vs SL 3rd ODI

Sadaqat

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: No handshakes as PAK beat IND by 8 wickets

IND vs PAK Asia Cup rising stars 2025

IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch Rising stars Asia cup game today?

Asia Cup rising stars PAK A vs Oman

Pakistan A vs Oman Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 playing 11, live streaming

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka series rescheduled due to blast in Islamabad

Islamabad blast forces schedule change in Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series

 
Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 1 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A begin?
The Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match will start on Wednesday, November 21.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A?
The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A take place?
The toss for the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A begin?
The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A?
The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final 2 match between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A?
Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
 

More From This Section

BAN A vs IND A semi-final

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars SF 1: BAN win super over; Clinch final spot

IND A vs BAN A

IND vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF1 today?

Ashes 2025-26, 1st Test Day 1: Australia vs England live score updates

Australia vs England HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Ashes Test Day 1: Stokes takes fifier; Starc claims 7 wickets

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 semifinal: All you need to know

Rising Stars Asia Cup SF 1: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11, live streaming

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill

IND vs SA: Stand-in captain Pant braces for high-stakes Guwahati Test

Topics : Cricket News Pakistan cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon