Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Sony Pictures Networks secures ACC media rights for 2024-2031 tournaments

Sony Pictures Networks secures ACC media rights for 2024-2031 tournaments

Before Sony, Star India held the media rights until 2023

Jay Shah

Jay Shah, president, ACC

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday announced that Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), a part of Japan’s Sony Group Corporation, had bagged the media rights for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031.
 
The deal includes broadcasting and digital rights for all ACC tournaments over the next eight years. It marks over a 70 per cent increase from the previous media rights cycle and highlights the growing global stature and appetite for ACC Asia Cup tournaments, both parties said in a joint statement.
 
Star India had the media rights till 2023. The deal encompasses all editions of men’s and women’s Asia Cups, men’s and women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the men’s and women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups, the joint statement said.
 
 
“With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide,” Jay Shah, president, ACC, said in a statement.
 
“With Sony’s extensive expertise in the broadcasting industry, we are excited to embark on this new partnership. Sony’s expertise and innovative approach promise to bring a fresh perspective to the coverage of Asian cricket, reaching new audiences and setting new benchmarks,” he said. 
 
A substantial increase in rights value will enable the ACC to channel significant resources into grassroots programmes, infrastructure development, and talent pathways, especially for associate nations, he added.
 
Gaurav Banerjee, managing director and chief executive officer SPNI, said: “We are delighted to bring these action-packed tournaments, which will also include India and Pakistan matches, to our viewers for the next 8 years.” 
“ACC tournaments have created unforgettable moments and set the stage for the most intense Asian Cricket rivalries. We eagerly look forward to sharing the thrill and spirit of these matches with cricket fans,” he was quoted as saying in the media.
 

Also Read

Ravi Ahuja

Sony Pictures appoints Ravi Ahuja as new CEO; Tony Vinciquerra to step down

Ravi Ahuja

Sony Pictures names TV head Ahuja CEO after Vinciquerra steps down

tata play

Sony and Tata Play clash over removal of channels, legal action considered

Gaurav Banerjee

Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Gaurav Banerjee as new MD and CEO

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures India elevates Jaideep Janakiram to lead international biz

Topics : Sony Pictures Sony Pictures Networks Sony India Asia Cup Star Sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon