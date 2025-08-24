Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sourav Ganguly appointed head coach of SA20 side Pretoria Capitals

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Sunday named head coach of SA20 team Pretoria Capitals ahead of the 2026 season in what will be his first stint at the helm of affairs of a side.

Press Trust of India Centurion
Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Ganguly, also an ex BCCI chief, will succeed former England batter Jonathan Trott, whose stepping down from the top job was announced on Saturday.

"The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach," the Centurion-based franchise wrote on Instagram.

This will be the first time Ganguly will be the head coach of a cricket team. Between 2018 and 2019, Ganguly was team director of IPL side Delhi Capitals. He vacated the post after becoming BCCI president. 

 

Pretoria Capitals is owned by JSW Sports which is a co-owner of Delhi Capitals.

Ganguly was appointed JSW's director of cricket last year.

Trott was appointed head coach before the 2025 season of the SA20 but the franchise failed to reach the knock-outs with just two wins from 10 group matches, finishing fifth in the six-team T20 league table.

"Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!" Pretoria Capitals wrote on their social media handles on Saturday.

Topics : Cricket News Sourav Ganguly

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

