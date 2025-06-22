Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Won't be easy for Virat and Rohit to play 2027 WC: Sourav Ganguly

Won't be easy for Virat and Rohit to play 2027 WC: Sourav Ganguly

It won't be easy for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to remain fit and find a place in India's ODI World Cup squad in 2027, former captain Sourav Ganguly says.

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It won't be easy for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to remain fit and find a place in India's ODI World Cup squad in 2027, former captain Sourav Ganguly says.

"All of us must understand, just like everyone, the game will go away from them and they will go away from the game," Ganguly told PTI in a lengthy interview at his residence.

The next ODI World Cup is scheduled in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia and by the time the prestigious ICC event is played Kohli will be 38 years old and Rohit will touch 40.

Till then India have 27 ODIs to play spread across nine bilateral series. That means Kohli and Rohit will hardly get 15 international games a year.

 

"It won't be easy, with 15 games a year," Ganguly said.

Also Read

Shubman Gill

Jos Buttler expects Gill to be combination of Rohit, Virat as Test skipper

Shubman Gill

ENG vs IND: Captain Gill reveals why he will bat at Kohli's no. 4 position

India cricket team

Virat and Sharma are massive losses, but India have depth: Brydon Carse

Monty Panesar

Lack of solution to struggles prompted Kohli retirement: Monty Panesar

Virat Kohli

Bengaluru stampede: Activist lodges police complaint against Virat Kohli

With 25,000 runs and 83 international hundreds between them, both Kohli and Rohit have expressed their desire to play the 50-over global event after recently retiring from Test cricket.

Ganguly, an exceptional ODI batter during his career, was asked if he had any word of advice for them.

"I have got no advice. I think they know the game as much I do. They will take a call."  Ganguly acknowledged that finding a player of the caliber of Kohli to replace him won't be easy, though he is not worried about Indian cricket after the retirement of the two stalwarts.

"I was not concerned at all. Virat is a class player. Finding his replacement will take time. But the rest, I wasn't surprised."  Talking about Yuvraj Singh, Ganguly said he was a special player who flourished in white-ball formats but did not get enough chances to touch his real potential in traditional format.

"I remember seeing Yuvraj for the first tine in Nairobi and saw that he is special. What he went on to do for India after that in one-day cricket is unreal. He was 2007 World T20 player player of the series, 2011 World Cup, player of the series, runs, wickets fielding, he was special.

"Unfortunately he did not get many opportunities in Test matches. He played about 30 odd Test matches, he got stuck between Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and VVS Laxman, but a special player," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND: Bumrah is world's best, extremely hard to face - Duckett

Rishabh Pant celebration

He's got his own computer: Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant's batting display

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer's first-class comeback set to strengthen England's bowling

Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah delivered when it mattered the most - Manjrekar

Sourav Ganguly

ENG vs IND: Ganguly urges India to capitalize on strong start at Headingley

Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Cricket News Sourav Ganguly

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon