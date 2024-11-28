Business Standard
South Africa bowls out Sri Lanka for their lowest-ever Test score in Durban

It only took South Africa 83 balls to end Sri Lanka's first innings at Kingsmead, securing a huge 149-run lead in the first innings

South Africa celebrating wicket against Sri Lanka in Durban

South Africa celebrating wicket against Sri Lanka in Durban (Pic:X)

New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

The Sri Lanka cricket team set an unwanted record on Thursday, November 28, when they were bowled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 42 against South Africa in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series at Kingsmead, Durban. After dismissing the home team, South Africa, for just 191, the visitors struggled to get going with the bat. The Proteas needed only 13.5 overs to finish off Sri Lanka’s innings, giving themselves a substantial 149-run lead in the first innings. Sri Lanka’s misery was compounded by the fact that only Kamindu Mendis (13) and Lahiru Kumara (10) reached double digits, while the extras conceded by South Africa—6 (4 no-balls, 1 wide, and 1 leg bye)—outscored eight of the Sri Lankan batters.
 
 
Sri Lanka’s previous lowest score was 71, recorded in Kandy against Pakistan in 2004.
 
Sri Lanka’s Lowest Scores in Test Cricket
 
Sri Lanka's lowest scores in Test
Team Score Opposition Venue Match Date
Sri Lanka 42 v South Africa Durban 27-Nov-24
Sri Lanka 71 v Pakistan Kandy 26-Aug-94
Sri Lanka 73 v Pakistan Kandy 03-Apr-06
Sri Lanka 81 v England Colombo (SSC) 15-Mar-01
Sri Lanka 82 v India Chandigarh 23-Nov-90
Sri Lanka 82 v England Cardiff 26-May-11
Sri Lanka 91 v England Leeds 19-May-16
Sri Lanka 93 v New Zealand Wellington 11-Mar-83
Sri Lanka 95 v South Africa Cape Town 02-Jan-01
 

  Lowest Test Score of All Time
 
Despite registering their lowest Test total on Thursday, Sri Lanka avoided the all-time Test record low score of 26, set by New Zealand against England in the 1955 Auckland Test.
 
Full list of lowest scores in Test cricket
 
Lowest Test score of all time
Team Score Opposition Ground Date
New Zealand 26 v England Auckland 25-Mar-55
South Africa 30 v England Gqeberha 13 Feb 1896
South Africa 30 v England Birmingham 14-Jun-24
South Africa 35 v England Cape Town 1 Apr 1899
South Africa 36 v Australia Melbourne 12-Feb-32
Australia 36 v England Birmingham 29-May-02
India 36 v Australia Adelaide 17-Dec-20
Ireland 38 v England Lord's 24-Jul-19
New Zealand 42 v Australia Wellington 29-Mar-46
Australia 42 v England Sydney 10 Feb 1888
India 42 v England Lord's 20-Jun-74
Sri Lanka 42 v South Africa Durban 27-Nov-24
South Africa 43 v England Cape Town 25 Mar 1889
Bangladesh 43 v West Indies North Sound 04-Jul-18
Australia 44 v England The Oval 10 Aug 1896
South Africa 45 v Australia Melbourne 12-Feb-32
England 45 v Australia Sydney 28 Jan 1887
New Zealand 45 v South Africa Cape Town 02-Jan-13
India 46 v New Zealand Bengaluru 16-Oct-24
England 46 v West Indies Port of Spain 25-Mar-94
New Zealand 47 v England Lord's 19-Jun-58
South Africa 47 v England Cape Town 25 Mar 1889
West Indies 47 v England Kingston 11-Mar-04
Australia 47 v South Africa Cape Town 09-Nov-11
Pakistan 49 v South Africa Johannesburg 01-Feb-13
 

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

