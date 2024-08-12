Business Standard
South Africa declares at 173-3 to set 298-run target for WI in 1st Test

South Africa resumed Sunday on 30-0 from five overs in its second innings an overall lead of 154 and declared at 173-3 from 29 overs.

South Africa flag, Flag of South Africa

AP Port of Spain (Trinidad)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

South Africa set West Indies a target of 298 runs to win the rain-hit first test on the fifth and final day at Queen's Park Oval.
South Africa resumed Sunday on 30-0 from five overs in its second innings an overall lead of 154 and declared at 173-3 from 29 overs. Tristan Stubbs hit 68 and was bowled by Kemar Roach on the last ball before the declaration, which came in the morning session.
Rain has affected every day so far, with only 15 overs bowled on the first day.
South Africa scored 357 in its first innings and West Indies 233.
The two-test series will be followed by three T20 games.
West Indies went into the series after losing 3-0 in England.

Topics : Cricket South Africa cricket team West Indies cricket team

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

