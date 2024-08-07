Fernando, Wellalage help Sri Lanka beat India in ODI series after 27 yrs

Business Standard
Sri Lanka defeated India in the third ODI to win the series by 2-0.

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

The Sri Lankan cricket team have defeated India in the third ODI match by runs to win the series 2-0. This will be Sri Lanka’s first ODI series win against the men in blue in 27 years. India last lost an ODI series against Sri Lanka in 1997. The first match of the three-match ODI series ended in a tie, while Sri Lanka won the second match by 32 runs.

In the third ODI, Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and invited the Indian team to bowl first. Openers Pathum Nissanka (45) and Avishka Fernando (96) gave the Lankan Lions a strong start by adding 89 runs for the first wicket. After Axar Patel dismissed Nissanka, Fernando added another 82 runs with Kusal Mendis (59) to take Sri Lanka to a comfortable position. India made a comeback with some quick wickets, but Kamindu Mendis's (23*) handy cameo took Sri Lanka to a fighting total of 248 for 7 after 50 overs.
Riyan Parag took 3 wickets for India, while Siraj, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket each.

In reply, India lost Shubman Gill (6) cheaply at a score of just 37 on the board before losing in-form skipper Rohit Sharma (35), reducing the Indian innings to 53 for 2. Virat Kohli (20) and Washington Sundar (30) tried to take India close, but Dunith Wellalage’s destructive spell of 5 for 27 in just 5.1 overs helped Sri Lanka to bundle out India for just 138 in 26.1 overs, giving the hosts a massive 110-run win in the match and their first bilateral ODI series win against the men in blue in 27 years.

With this loss, India ended their ODI run in 2024 with a 2-0 series loss against the neighbours from the south. This is also India’s first loss under coach Gautam Gambhir.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

