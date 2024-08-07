India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, live match time, streaming, telecast

Business Standard
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

In the third and final of the series, India would look ti level the series when Rohit Sharma's men take on Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today (August 7). After a tense tie in the first match and Sri Lanka's impressive win in the second, the three-match series between the 2011 World Cup finalists now stands at 1-0 in favour of the Lankan Lions. However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir will be determined to leave no stone unturned to maintain their undefeated streak against their southern neighbours in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Notably, Sri Lanka last defeated India in an ODI series 27 years ago, in 1997.

For the third ODI, the hosts, Sri Lanka, are likely to keep their playing XI intact after two favourable outcomes. However, the men in blue might consider some changes. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill will once again lead the Indian batting attack, but all-rounder Shivam Dube might make way for another left-hander, Rishabh Pant. The Indian bowling attack is expected to remain unchanged for the third and decisive ODI.

India vs Sri Lanka 3td ODI Playing 11 prediction

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing 11 probables: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay

India vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in ODI Cricket

India dominates the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket.
  • Total Matches: 170
  • India: 99
  • Sri Lanka: 58
  • No Result: 11
  • Tie: 2

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live match and toss time, streaming, telecast

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match take place?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will take place on Wednesday (August 7).

At what time will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live toss take place today?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live toss will take place at 2 PM IST today.

At what time will the IND vs SL 3rd ODI live match start on August 7?
 
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live match will begin at 2:30 PM IST at R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match in India?
 
The match between IND and SL will be televised by Sony Sports Network, which holds the broadcasting rights for the 3rd ODI. Sony Ten 5 will provide live commentary in English, while Sony Ten 3 will carry the Hindi commentary.   

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs SL 3rd ODI match in India?
 
The 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

