India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI tied: Full list of tied matches, involving India

Sri Lanka fought tooth & nail and played out a thrilling tie in the first ODI of three-match series against India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday (August 2). This is only the 45th instance in ODI where a match has ended in a tie, while the 12th instance, involving India.
India last played a tied ODI match in 2018 in a home series against West Indies.
Batting first, Sri Lanka amassed a competitive total of 230 runs, with the Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissaka’s fighting half-centuries. In reply, India's chase began promisingly, with Rohit Sharma playing with his trademark attacking intent and scoring a quickfire fifty. However, the Indian middle order faltered, setting the stage for a tense finish. With the equation reduced to requiring a single run from the final delivery, Sri Lanka denied India the victory as the batter, Arshdeep Singh, was adjudged LBW ending the match in tie.
Check India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI full scorecard here
|Full list of tied matches, involving India, in ODIs
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|West Indies
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|24 Oct 2018
|Afghanistan
|India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|25 Sep 2018
|New Zealand
|India
|Eden Park, Auckland
|25 Jan 2014
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Adelaide Oval
|14 Feb 2012
|England
|India
|Lord's, London
|11 Sep 2011
|India
|England
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|27 Feb 2011
|India
|Zimbabwe
|Boland Park, Paarl
|27 Jan 1997
|India
|Zimbabwe
|Nehru Stadium, Indore
|18 Nov 1993
|India
|West Indies
|W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
|6 Dec 1991
August 2, 2024
|Full list of tied matches in ODI cricket
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Ground
|Match Date
|Sri Lanka
|India
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo
|2 Aug 2024
|Netherlands
|West Indies
|Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
|26 Jun 2023
|P.N.G.
|U.S.A.
|Amini Park, Port Moresby
|11 Sep 2022
|U.S.A.
|Nepal
|Moosa Cricket Stadium, Pearland
|11 Jun 2022
|Oman
|U.A.E.
|Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
|8 Feb 2022
|Pakistan
|Zimbabwe
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|3 Nov 2020
|England
|New Zealand
|Lord's, London
|14 Jul 2019
|India
|West Indies
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|24 Oct 2018
|Afghanistan
|India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|25 Sep 2018
|Zimbabwe
|Scotland
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|12 Mar 2018
|Zimbabwe
|West Indies
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|19 Nov 2016
|England
|Sri Lanka
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|21 Jun 2016
|New Zealand
|India
|Eden Park, Auckland
|25 Jan 2014
|West Indies
|Pakistan
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|19 Jul 2013
|Netherlands
|Ireland
|VRA Ground, Amstelveen
|9 Jul 2013
|South Africa
|West Indies
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|14 Jun 2013
|Ireland
|Pakistan
|Castle Avenue, Dublin
|23 May 2013
|West Indies
|Australia
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
|20 Mar 2012
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Adelaide Oval
|14 Feb 2012
|England
|India
|Lord's, London
|11 Sep 2011
|India
|England
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|27 Feb 2011
|New Zealand
|England
|McLean Park, Napier
|20 Feb 2008
|Ireland
|Zimbabwe
|Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
|15 Mar 2007
|England
|Australia
|Lord's, London
|2 Jul 2005
|South Africa
|England
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|2 Feb 2005
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|Kingsmead, Durban
|3 Mar 2003
|South Africa
|Australia
|Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
|27 Mar 2002
|Australia
|South Africa
|Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
|18 Aug 2000
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|15 Oct 1999
|Australia
|South Africa
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|17 Jun 1999
|West Indies
|Australia
|Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana
|21 Apr 1999
|Zimbabwe
|New Zealand
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|1 Oct 1997
|New Zealand
|England
|McLean Park, Napier
|26 Feb 1997
|India
|Zimbabwe
|Boland Park, Paarl
|27 Jan 1997
|New Zealand
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|11 Nov 1996
|Zimbabwe
|Pakistan
|Harare Sports Club
|22 Feb 1995
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Eden Park, Auckland
|13 Mar 1994
|India
|Zimbabwe
|Nehru Stadium, Indore
|18 Nov 1993
|West Indies
|Pakistan
|Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana
|3 Apr 1993
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|10 Dec 1992
|India
|West Indies
|W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
|6 Dec 1991
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|22 Nov 1991
|England
|Australia
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|27 May 1989
|Australia
|West Indies
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|11 Feb 1984