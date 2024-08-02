India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI tied: Full list of tied matches, involving India

Business Standard
IND vs SL: This is only the 45th instance in ODI where a match has ended in a tie, while the 12th instance, involving India. India last played a tied ODI match in 2018 against West Indies.

India vs Sri Lanka tied match list

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, which saw the return of Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma in 50-over cricket, ended in a tie.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
Sri Lanka fought tooth & nail and played out a thrilling tie in the first ODI of three-match series against India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday (August 2). This is only the 45th instance in ODI where a match has ended in a tie, while the 12th instance, involving India.

India last played a tied ODI match in 2018 in a home series against West Indies.

Batting first, Sri Lanka amassed a competitive total of 230 runs, with the Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissaka’s fighting half-centuries. In reply, India's chase began promisingly, with Rohit Sharma playing with his trademark attacking intent and scoring a quickfire fifty. However, the Indian middle order faltered, setting the stage for a tense finish. With the equation reduced to requiring a single run from the final delivery, Sri Lanka denied India the victory as the batter, Arshdeep Singh, was adjudged LBW ending the match in tie.

Check India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI full scorecard here
 
Full list of tied matches, involving India, in ODIs
Team 1 Team 2 Ground Match Date
India West Indies Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 24 Oct 2018
Afghanistan India Dubai International Cricket Stadium 25 Sep 2018
New Zealand India Eden Park, Auckland 25 Jan 2014
India Sri Lanka Adelaide Oval 14 Feb 2012
England India Lord's, London 11 Sep 2011
India England M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 27 Feb 2011
India Zimbabwe Boland Park, Paarl 27 Jan 1997
India Zimbabwe Nehru Stadium, Indore 18 Nov 1993
India West Indies W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth 6 Dec 1991
source:espncricinfo



Full list of tied matches in ODI cricket
Team 1 Team 2 Ground Match Date
Sri Lanka India R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo 2 Aug 2024
Netherlands West Indies Takashinga Sports Club, Harare 26 Jun 2023
P.N.G. U.S.A. Amini Park, Port Moresby 11 Sep 2022
U.S.A. Nepal Moosa Cricket Stadium, Pearland 11 Jun 2022
Oman U.A.E. Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) 8 Feb 2022
Pakistan Zimbabwe Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 3 Nov 2020
England New Zealand Lord's, London 14 Jul 2019
India West Indies Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 24 Oct 2018
Afghanistan India Dubai International Cricket Stadium 25 Sep 2018
Zimbabwe Scotland Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo 12 Mar 2018
Zimbabwe West Indies Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo 19 Nov 2016
England Sri Lanka Trent Bridge, Nottingham 21 Jun 2016
New Zealand India Eden Park, Auckland 25 Jan 2014
West Indies Pakistan Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 19 Jul 2013
Netherlands Ireland VRA Ground, Amstelveen 9 Jul 2013
South Africa West Indies Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 14 Jun 2013
Ireland Pakistan Castle Avenue, Dublin 23 May 2013
West Indies Australia Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 20 Mar 2012
India Sri Lanka Adelaide Oval 14 Feb 2012
England India Lord's, London 11 Sep 2011
India England M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 27 Feb 2011
New Zealand England McLean Park, Napier 20 Feb 2008
Ireland Zimbabwe Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica 15 Mar 2007
England Australia Lord's, London 2 Jul 2005
South Africa England Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 2 Feb 2005
South Africa Sri Lanka Kingsmead, Durban 3 Mar 2003
South Africa Australia Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 27 Mar 2002
Australia South Africa Docklands Stadium, Melbourne 18 Aug 2000
Pakistan Sri Lanka Sharjah Cricket Stadium 15 Oct 1999
Australia South Africa Edgbaston, Birmingham 17 Jun 1999
West Indies Australia Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana 21 Apr 1999
Zimbabwe New Zealand Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo 1 Oct 1997
New Zealand England McLean Park, Napier 26 Feb 1997
India Zimbabwe Boland Park, Paarl 27 Jan 1997
New Zealand Sri Lanka Sharjah Cricket Stadium 11 Nov 1996
Zimbabwe Pakistan Harare Sports Club 22 Feb 1995
New Zealand Pakistan Eden Park, Auckland 13 Mar 1994
India Zimbabwe Nehru Stadium, Indore 18 Nov 1993
West Indies Pakistan Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana 3 Apr 1993
Australia Pakistan Bellerive Oval, Hobart 10 Dec 1992
India West Indies W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth 6 Dec 1991
Pakistan West Indies Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 22 Nov 1991
England Australia Trent Bridge, Nottingham 27 May 1989
Australia West Indies Melbourne Cricket Ground 11 Feb 1984
source: espncricinfo

Topics : India vs Sri Lanka Indian Cricket India cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

