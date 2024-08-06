Vinod Kambli struggles to walk, fans express concerns over his health

What happened to Vinod Kambli?

The 53-year-old has been dealing with many health problems for a while now, and a recent video of him has shocked social media users. In the video, Kambli is seen having difficulty walking and needing assistance from others to be safely moved off the road.

Former cricketer has been struggling with his health problems. He earlier suffered a cardiac arrest while driving in Mumbai, which is a life-threatening incident underscoring his weak health. He underwent angioplasty the previous year to address blocked arteries. Such an incident highlights the health condition of the former player that he has been struggling with.

The video has reignited concerns about the well-being of the cricketer and several fans urged cricketing bodies and authorities to step in and offer assistance. The cricketing fraternity has shown solidarity and former players and officials have expressed their support and concern.

Reflecting on Kambli's Legacy

Kambli played over 100 ODI matches and 17 test matches for India and has scored over 10,000 runs in a first-class match with a best individual score of 262. In List A cricket matches, Kambli has smashed around 6500 runs with a highest score of 149 runs.

Kambli remains a beloved figure in Indian cricket with fans recalling his remarkable contribution to the game.

Vinod Kambli-Sachin Tendulkar Cricket Legacy

Kambli was popular for his aggressive batting and he had a special partnership while playing with Sachin Tendulkar. Although Kambli failed to achieve the same height of success as his friend, his record in the game has been remarkable. He is said to be the best friend of Sachin since the school days.