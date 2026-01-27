South Africa vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 1st T20: Proteas eye winning start at home; toss at 9 PM IST

South Africa and West Indies kick off their three-match T20I series today at Boland Park, Paarl, with both teams using the contest as a crucial build-up towards the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Originally planned as a four-match series, the schedule was trimmed to manage player workload, but the competitive edge remains firmly intact as two power-packed T20 sides lock horns.

South Africa aim to set the tone at home

South Africa enter the opening T20I with a well-balanced squad combining experience and form players fresh from the SA20. Captain Aiden Markram will be keen to see his side translate domestic momentum into international success, especially on home soil, where conditions are expected to suit their pace-heavy attack.

There are a few question marks around the batting unit, with David Miller a doubt due to fitness concerns. His absence could open the door for Rubin Hermann to make a strong impression. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs add depth and flexibility to the middle order, while the bowling attack looks formidable. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are expected to test the West Indies batters with pace and bounce, supported by Keshav Maharaj’s control through the middle overs.

West Indies look to counter with power and pace

West Indies arrive in South Africa searching for consistency after mixed recent results but will draw confidence from moments of brilliance, including a dramatic win over Afghanistan highlighted by Shamar Springer’s hat-trick. Captain Brandon King anchors a batting line-up featuring explosive names like Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer, capable of changing the game in a few overs.

With all-rounders providing balance and a lively pace attack led by Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph, the visitors have the tools to challenge the hosts. Execution, however, will be key against a disciplined South African side in familiar conditions.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20: Playing 11

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Evin Lewis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE TOSS TIME:

The coin toss between South Africa skipper Aiden Markram and West Indies skipper Shai Hope for the 1st T20 match will take place at 9 pm IST.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20 live telecast:

The live telecast details of South Africa vs West Indies are not available yet.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20 live streaming:

The live streaming details of South Africa vs West Indies are not available yet.

Check all the live updates of the South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20 match here