WTC 2024 points table, IND-AUS's final qualification scenarios, SA schedule

As Kiwis were out of for WTC 2025 final race, check the qualification scenarios and chances of India, Australia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka along with WTC 2024 points table here

Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 4:48 PM IST
Australia and India remained at their respective third and second position on ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table before the start of the Boxing Day Test, which begins on December 26, 2024. Meanwhile, South Africa remained at the top of WTC points table and their final Test series in current cycle begins on December 26 as well. 
 
While India and Australia play their fourth match of the five-match Test series, South Africa will host Pakistan for a two-match Test series. 
 
All eyes will be on the WTC leaderboard when people are enjoying their holidays ahead of the new year. 
 
 
New Zealand out of the WTC final race
 
New Zealand, who were one of the favourites to qualify for the WTC 2023-25 finals after beating India 3-0, went down 1-2 against England in the recently concluded three-match Test series and ended their WTC 2023-25 cycle with 48.21 percentage points. This leaves South Africa (63.33 percentage points) and Sri Lanka (45.45 percentage points) as the only two teams left in the race to the final alongside India and Australia.
 
WTC 2023-25 points table 

World Test Championship Points Table (2023-2025)
Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT
1 South Africa 10 6 3 1 0 76 63.33
2 Australia 14 9 4 1 0 102 60.71
3 India 16 9 6 1 0 110 57.29
4 New Zealand 14 7 7 0 0 81 48.21
5 Sri Lanka 11 5 6 0 0 60 45.45
6 England 22 11 10 1 0 114 43.18
7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 0 40 33.33
8 Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 0 45 31.25
9 West Indies 11 2 7 2 0 32 24.24
   

WTC 2025 final qualification scenarios 

India (59.29 percentage points)
 
Matches left: 2 Tests vs Australia (Away).
 

India scenario for WTC final qualification 

 
With India failing to win the second Test, the India could win the Test series by winning the remaining two matches. Here are the various prospect of series outcomes and how it will affect India's third consecutive WTC final qualification. 
 
Winning BGT 3-2: Reliance on Sri Lanka to Draw
 A 3-2 series win for India over Australia adds a layer of uncertainty. To maintain their position, India would need Sri Lanka to secure at least a draw in one of their two upcoming Tests against Australia, scheduled for January-February next year.
 
Drawing BGT 2-2: A Tricky Road Ahead
 If India and Australia draw the series 2-2, the equation becomes more intricate. India would then need:    
- Sri Lanka to defeat Australia by a minimum margin of 1-0 in their two-Test series.  
 
This scenario underscores the fine margins at play.
 
Losing BGT 2-3: A Web of Dependence on Other Results
 A 2-3 loss to Australia would place India in a precarious position, leaving their fate dependent on Sri Lanka. In tis case Sri lanka must clean sweep Australia in two-match Test series at home/ 
 
India upcoming Test schedule - Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
Date and Day Against and match Venue Time
Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon Australia vs India, 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Match starts at Dec 26, 5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM LOCAL (Check match details here)
Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue Australia vs India, 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Match starts at Jan 03, 5 AM IST/10:30 AM local time  (Check Match details here)
 
South Africa (59.26 percentage points)
 
Series left: 2 Tests vs Pakistan (Home) Maximum attainable percenatge point for South Africa: 69.44 per cent 

South Africa's qualification scenarios for WTC final 2025

 
South Africa are almost set to play their first-ever WTC final. Being a storm at the home, Proteas are expected to beat Pakistan and qualify for the final as number 1 team. 
 
One Win and One Draws: A Risky Proposition  
  Securing just one win and one draws would take South Africa to 58.88 percentage points. For this scenario to work in their favour, they would heavily rely on other results aligning perfectly.  
   Australia (57.69 percentage points)  
Series left: 2 Tests vs India (Home); 2 Tests vs Sri Lanka (Away)
  
Maximum attainable percentage point for the Aussies: 71.05 per cent 
South Africa schedule in ICC World Test Championship 2023-25
Date and Day Teams and match details Venue Time
Thu, 26 Dec '24 1st Test, South Africa vs Pakistan Centurion 1:30 PM IST, 8:00 am GMT | 10:00 am Local
Fri, 03 Jan '25 2nd Test, South Africa vs Pakistan Cape Town 2:00 PM IST, 8:30 am GMT | 10:30 am Local
   

Australia’s Path to WTC 2023-2025 Final qualification

 
Despite India vs Australia 3rd Test ended in a draw, the Kangaroos remain in command of their journey to WTC2023-2025 final. Here’s how they can secure a top-two finish and keep their title hopes alive:
  
Scenario of a Border-Gavaskar Trophy Defeat: Still in the Race
 
If India win the BGT 3-2, Australia’s pathway remains intact. A 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka in their upcoming matches would elevate their PCT to 60.53, surpassing India’s maximum possible PCT of 58.77. Even in this case, only South Africa would be able to finish ahead of them.
 Sri Lanka (50 percentage points)  
Series left: 2 Tests vs Australia (Home) 
 

Sri Lanka’s scenarios for WTC final 2025 qualification 

Following a defeat in Durban, Sri Lanka's chances hinge on a flawless performance in their remaining matches:
 
Winning Two Tests: 
 
A clean sweep against Australia, could allow the Island nation to qualify for the WTC final. However, in this case they need 1-1 draw in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and then they have to whitewhash Australia in two-match Test series.   
WTC full schedule live match timing IST and venue
Date and Day Teams and match details Venue Time
Thu, 26 Dec '24 Australia vs India, 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground 5:00 AM IST, 11:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local
1st Test South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test Centurion 1:30 PM IST, 8:00 am GMT | 10:00 am Local
Fri, 03 Jan '25 Australia vs India, 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground 5:00 AM IST, 11:30 pm GMT | 10:30 am Local
2nd Test South Africa vs Pakistan Cape Town 2:00 PM IST, 8:30 am GMT | 10:30 am Local
Thu, 16 Jan '25 South Africa vs West Indies, 1st Test Karachi 11:00 AM, 5:30 am GMT | 10:30 am Local
Fri, 24 Jan '25  West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Multan 11:00 AM IST, 5:30 am GMT | 10:30 am Local
Wed, 29 Jan '25 Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test Galle 10:00 AM IST, 4:30 am GMT | 10:00 am Local
Thu, 06 Feb '25  Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Galle 10:00 AM IST, 4:30 am GMT | 10:00 am Local
Wed, 11 Jun '25  To be Decided vs To be decided, Final Lord's 3:30 PM, 10:00 am GMT | 11:00 am Local
 

Topics : ICC World Test Championship India cricket team Australia cricket team New Zealand cricket team England cricket team South Africa cricket team Pakistan cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

