Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, 2nd T20: Toss delayed due to rain in Dambulla

The Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla will host the second T20I of the three-match series between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) on tonight. The toss has been delayed due to rain in Dambulla. After a six-wicket victory in the opening match, Pakistan leads the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka, the home team, faced disappointment in the first game as their batting unit failed to convert promising starts into substantial scores. Janith Liyanage was the standout performer, looking comfortable at the crease, but his efforts couldn’t help the team post a competitive total. To stay alive in the series and build momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup at home, Sri Lanka will need a much-improved performance in this second match.

On the other hand, Pakistan was clinical in the first T20I, with superb all-round contributions guiding them to an easy chase of 129 runs with 20 balls to spare. With the lead now firmly in their hands, Pakistan will be keen to extend their winning streak and seal the series with another victory tonight.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Pitch report, Dambulla stadium key stats As both teams take the field in Dambulla, Sri Lanka will be determined to bounce back, while Pakistan will aim to consolidate their advantage and clinch the series.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I playing 11:

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana.

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad, Salman Mirza.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Pakistan skipper and Salman Agha will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live telecast: The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will not be available in India.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live streaming: The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.