Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20: Pitch report, Dambulla stadium key stats

Pakistan produced a dominant all-round performance in the first match. Chasing a modest target of 129 runs, they made light work of it, reaching the target with 20 balls to spare.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

The Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla will be the venue for the second T20I of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday, January 9. Pakistan currently leads the series 1-0 after a comfortable six-wicket win in the opening match on Wednesday.
 
Sri Lanka, the home team, faced challenges in the first game, with their batting failing to build partnerships and convert starts into big scores. Janith Liyanage was the lone bright spot, looking solid at the crease, but it wasn’t enough to put a challenging total on the board. For Sri Lanka to keep the series alive and gear up for the T20 World Cup, they will need to come into the second match with renewed confidence and a more aggressive approach to their batting.
 
 
In contrast, Pakistan produced a dominant all-round performance in the first match. Chasing a modest target of 129 runs, they made light work of it, reaching the target with 20 balls to spare. Their balanced team effort, both with the bat and ball, gave them a crucial lead in the series. With the chance to seal the series with another victory, Pakistan will be aiming to maintain their momentum and extend their winning streak in Dambulla. 
 
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla pitch report

Out of the ten matches played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, only four have been won by the team chasing. Batting first has generally been a more favorable option at this venue, although the presence of dew can impact the outcome of the match. The previous game in the series was also held at this ground, where Pakistan comfortably chased down the target. Therefore, choosing to bowl first could also be a viable strategy.
 
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Dambulla 
SL vs PAK H2H stats in T20Is
Stats Matches SL won PAK won Draw Tied NR
Overall 28 11 17 0 0 0
At Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 1 0 1 0 0 0
In the last 5 matches 5 2 3 0 0 0
 
This is the second time that Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be playing a T20I encounter at this venue with Pakistan winning the first encounter quite comfortably by 6 wickets.
 
Key T20I stats of Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
 
The Dambulla International Stadium has hosted 10 T20I matches, with teams batting first winning 6 times and bowling first securing 4 victories. The average score for teams batting first is 162.75, while teams batting second have an average score of 144.37. The overall average run rate is 7.99. In terms of wickets, pacers have claimed 52.17% of them, while spinners have taken 47.82%. These statistics suggest a well-balanced pitch that supports both batting and bowling strategies. 
Rangiri Dambulla Int'l stadium key T20I stats
Criterion Data
Matches played 9
Matches won batting 1st 5
Matches won bowling 1st 4
Average score batting 1st 162.75
Average score batting 2nd 144.37
Average run rate 7.99
% of wickets by pacers 52.17
% of wickets by spinners 47.82
 

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

