IND vs SL 1st ODI: Toss details; Predicted playing XI of India, Sri Lanka

The ODI series between India and Sri Lanka is going to give both teams an opportunity to test their strengths in the ODIs and prepare a team for the World Cup. Before the World Cup in October-November, both the teams are going to play at least 10 ODIs and therefore this series would set the theme for picking a unit which will stick together and perform in the biggest event.

Playing 11 combinations of India

The Indian side would be looking to go in with three pacers-Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami. Umran and Arshdeep will be the choice to replace when Bumrah is 100 per cent fit to play. Similarly, Kuldeep Yadav and one among Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will be the two spinners with Hardik Pandya being the lone all-rounder in the playing 11.

The five batters will be Rohit, Virat, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul as far as the first game is concerned. Later on, India could experiment with Ishan Kishan as the wicket-keeper and Shubman Gill as the opener if Rahul and Iyer could not find form.



Also Read: IND vs SL 1st ODI Preview: Lanka eye ODI success, India World Cup prep

India predicted playing 11

(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/ Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Playing 11 combinations of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka would be looking to build their team around the opening pair of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka. Avishka Fernando could bat number three with either Charith Asalanka or Dhananjaya de Silva at four. Bhanuka Rajapaksa at number five would be ideal with Dasun Shanaka batting at six to play the finisher’s role alongside Wanindu Hasaranga at seven.

The fact that Shanaka and de Silva/ Asalanka could roll over their arm for 3-4 overs each in ODIs, gives the flexibility for the captain and coach to play pure bowlers.

Sri Lanka predicted playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

1st ODI Toss Timing and Details

1st ODI will begin at 13:30 hrs IST at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The toss between India skipper and his Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanka would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 1300 hrs IST.

India ODI series Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka ODI series Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama