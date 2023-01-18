IND vs NZ Series: Where to watch and how to live stream in India; details

On the road to the World Cup, India are on an ODI playing spree and in the line of the opponents, the next team is New Zealand. The Kiwis are coming after having toured Pakistan and would be eager to check out the conditions at the venues which will in all likelihood be used for the World Cup later this year.

This tour of New Zealand would involve three ODIs and three T20Is with the first match being played in . Here is a look at all the necessary information related to the game.

When would first match be played?



The first match of the ODI series will be played on January 18, 2022.

What is the venue of the IND vs NZ 1st ODI?



IND vs NZ 1st ODI will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Telangana on January 18, 2022.

How can people Live Stream Ind vs Nz 1st ODI and watch the live telecast in India?



Since are the hosts’ broadcast partners, all the matches including the first ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live and exclusively on Network on television sets. All matches can also be live-streamed on Disney Plus in India.

How will the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium pitch play for first 1st ODI?



The pitch over the years has been a good one for batting and high-scoring games are pretty much in its nature. So far, six ODIs have been played here and the team chasing has been beneficial. Therefore a captain winning the toss would look to chase. India have won the last three games here.

What is the weather going to be like in Hyderabad for the first IND vs NZ ODI?



It is going to be bright and sunny in Uppal, Hyderabad on January 18, 2022. The playing conditions would be ideal right from 01:30 pm onward till about 10 pm IST when the match would get over if played end to end. The temperature would be 29 degrees at the start of the game and would decrease to 22 by the end of it. Similarly, the humidity will increase from 33% to 56% making the evening chase a bit easy with the help of dew, another reason why teams would like to chase.