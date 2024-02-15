Stokes to Sachin: Full list of players who played 100 Test matches and more

Ben Stokes became the 76th player in the history of Test cricket to reach the milestone of 100 matches in red ball format. He would join a long list, which India’s Sachin Tendulkar tops, as he is the only player to have played 200 Tests.

As Ben Stokes gets ready to play his 100th Test, here’s a look at key players who reached the milestone and their unique contributions to cricket.

Active players who played more than 100 Tests

England’s James Anderson and Joe Root, Australia’s Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith, India’s Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar and Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews are the only active cricketers who have played over 100 Tests and are still playing the red ball format. Stokes would join the list to become only the eighth member of the club. David Warner is the last retired player to have featured in 100 Tests.

Player Span Matches Runs Batting Avg 100s Wickets Bowling Avg Wickets Catches James Anderson (ENG) 2003-2024 184 1351 9.19 - 695 26.34 32 105 Joe Root (ENG) 2012-2024 137 11468 49.64 30 65 43.87 1 188 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 2011-2024 127 1455 12.54 - 517 30.73 23 60 Virat Kohli (IND) 2011-2024 113 8848 49.15 29 - - - 111 Steve Smith (AUS) 2010-2024 107 9634 58.03 32 19 53.05 - 180 Angelo Mathews (SL) 2009-2024 107 7502 46.02 16 33 54.06 - 73 Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 2010-2023 103 7195 43.6 19 - - - 66

Players with more than 150 Tests

Anderson is the only active crickets among 11 who have featured in 150 Tests or more in their career. Alan Border of Australia was the first to do so while the latest entrant on the list was England’s Stuart Broad. Broad and Anderson are the only two bowlers to have played more than 150 Tests.

Players with more than 150 Tests Player Span Matches Runs Batting Avg 100s Wickets Bowling Avg 5W Catches Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 200 15921 53.78 51 46 54.17 - 115 James Anderson (ENG) 2003-2024 184 1351 9.19 - 695 26.34 32 105 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 168 13378 51.85 41 5 55.2 - 196 Steve Waugh (AUS) 1985-2004 168 10927 51.06 32 92 37.44 3 112 Stuart Broad (ENG) 2007-2023 167 3662 18.03 1 604 27.68 20 55 Jack Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995-2013 166 13289 55.37 45 292 32.65 5 200 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2015 164 11867 51.37 30 9 98.11 - 66 Rahul Dravid (ICC/IND) 1996-2012 164 13288 52.31 36 1 39 - 210 Alaister Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 161 12472 45.35 33 1 7 - 175 Allan Border (AUS) 1978-1994 156 11174 50.56 27 39 39.1 2 156

Players to take 150 wickets, score 3000 runs and play 100 Tests

Stokes will join an elite list of players who have scored more than 3000 runs and taken at least 150 wickets in Test cricket, and have featured in 1000 Tests. The list has his compatriot Stuart Broad, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Kapil Dev on it.

Players to take 150 wickets, score 3000 runs and play 100 Tests Player Span Matches Runs Batting Average 100 Wickets Bowling Avg 5W Catches Stuart Broad (ENG) 2007-2023 167 3662 18.03 1 604 27.68 20 55 Jack Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995-2013 166 13289 55.37 45 292 32.65 5 200 Shane Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 3154 17.32 - 708 25.41 37 125 Kapil Dev (IND) 1978-1994 131 5248 31.05 8 434 29.64 23 64 Ben Stokes (ENG) 2013-2024 99* 6251 36.34 13 197 32.07 4 105

Players to have hit 100 sixes and played 100 Tests

Interestingly, in Test cricket’s more than 147 years of history and with as many as 75 players playing at least 100 Tests, only two have gone on to hit 100 sixes and play in 100 Tests as well. The names are New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum and England’s Stokes. They are the current captain-0coach duo who started the brand of cricket we know as Bazball.

Players to have hit 100 sixes and played 100 Tests Player Span Mat Runs Ave SR 100 0 6s Ben Stokes (ENG) 2013-2024 99 6251 36.34 59.31 13 14 128 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 2004-2016 101 6453 38.64 64.6 12 14 107 Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 1999-2008 96 5570 47.6 81.95 17 14 100