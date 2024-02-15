Sensex (    %)
                        
Stokes to Sachin: Full list of players who played 100 Test matches and more

England's Anderson & Joe Root, Australia's Lyon and Smith, India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar and Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews are the only active cricketers who have played more than 100 Tests

Ben Stokes

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Ben Stokes became the 76th player in the history of Test cricket to reach the milestone of 100 matches in red ball format. He would join a long list, which India’s Sachin Tendulkar tops, as he is the only player to have played 200 Tests.

As Ben Stokes gets ready to play his 100th Test, here’s a look at key players who reached the milestone and their unique contributions to cricket.

Active players who played more than 100 Tests

England’s James Anderson and Joe Root, Australia’s Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith, India’s Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar and Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews are the only active cricketers who have played over 100 Tests and are still playing the red ball format. Stokes would join the list to become only the eighth member of the club. David Warner is the last retired player to have featured in 100 Tests.

Player Span Matches Runs Batting Avg 100s Wickets Bowling Avg Wickets Catches
James Anderson (ENG) 2003-2024 184 1351 9.19 - 695 26.34 32 105
Joe Root (ENG) 2012-2024 137 11468 49.64 30 65 43.87 1 188
Nathan Lyon (AUS) 2011-2024 127 1455 12.54 - 517 30.73 23 60
Virat Kohli (IND) 2011-2024 113 8848 49.15 29 - - - 111
Steve Smith (AUS) 2010-2024 107 9634 58.03 32 19 53.05 - 180
Angelo Mathews (SL) 2009-2024 107 7502 46.02 16 33 54.06 - 73
Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 2010-2023 103 7195 43.6 19 - - - 66


 Check India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here

Players with more than 150 Tests

Anderson is the only active crickets among 11 who have featured in 150 Tests or more in their career. Alan Border of Australia was the first to do so while the latest entrant on the list was England’s Stuart Broad. Broad and Anderson are the only two bowlers to have played more than 150 Tests.

Players with more than 150 Tests
Player Span Matches Runs Batting Avg 100s Wickets Bowling Avg 5W Catches
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 200 15921 53.78 51 46 54.17 - 115
James Anderson (ENG) 2003-2024 184 1351 9.19 - 695 26.34 32 105
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 168 13378 51.85 41 5 55.2 - 196
Steve Waugh (AUS) 1985-2004 168 10927 51.06 32 92 37.44 3 112
Stuart Broad (ENG) 2007-2023 167 3662 18.03 1 604 27.68 20 55
Jack Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995-2013 166 13289 55.37 45 292 32.65 5 200
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2015 164 11867 51.37 30 9 98.11 - 66
Rahul Dravid (ICC/IND) 1996-2012 164 13288 52.31 36 1 39 - 210
Alaister Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 161 12472 45.35 33 1 7 - 175
Allan Border (AUS) 1978-1994 156 11174 50.56 27 39 39.1 2 156

Players to take 150 wickets, score 3000 runs and play 100 Tests

Stokes will join an elite list of players who have scored more than 3000 runs and taken at least 150 wickets in Test cricket, and have featured in 1000 Tests. The list has his compatriot Stuart Broad, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Kapil Dev on it.

Players to take 150 wickets, score 3000 runs and play 100 Tests
Player Span Matches Runs Batting Average 100 Wickets Bowling Avg 5W Catches
Stuart Broad (ENG) 2007-2023 167 3662 18.03 1 604 27.68 20 55
Jack Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995-2013 166 13289 55.37 45 292 32.65 5 200
Shane Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 3154 17.32 - 708 25.41 37 125
Kapil Dev (IND) 1978-1994 131 5248 31.05 8 434 29.64 23 64
Ben Stokes (ENG) 2013-2024 99* 6251 36.34 13 197 32.07 4 105

Players to have hit 100 sixes and played 100 Tests

Interestingly, in Test cricket’s more than 147 years of history and with as many as 75 players playing at least 100 Tests, only two have gone on to hit 100 sixes and play in 100 Tests as well. The names are New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum and England’s Stokes. They are the current captain-0coach duo who started the brand of cricket we know as Bazball.

Players to have hit 100 sixes and played 100 Tests
Player Span Mat Runs Ave SR 100 0 6s
Ben Stokes (ENG) 2013-2024 99 6251 36.34 59.31 13 14 128
Brendon McCullum (NZ) 2004-2016 101 6453 38.64 64.6 12 14 107
Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 1999-2008 96 5570 47.6 81.95 17 14 100

Full list of players who played 100 Test matches

Player Span Matches Runs Batting Avg 100s Wickets Bowling Avg 5W Catches
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 200 15921 53.78 51 46 54.17 - 115
JM Anderson (ENG) 2003-2024 184 1351 9.19 - 695 26.34 32 105
RT Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 168 13378 51.85 41 5 55.2 - 196
SR Waugh (AUS) 1985-2004 168 10927 51.06 32 92 37.44 3 112
SCJ Broad (ENG) 2007-2023 167 3662 18.03 1 604 27.68 20 55
JH Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995-2013 166 13289 55.37 45 292 32.65 5 200
S Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2015 164 11867 51.37 30 9 98.11 - 66
R Dravid (ICC/IND) 1996-2012 164 13288 52.31 36 1 39 - 210
AN Cook (ENG) 2006-2018 161 12472 45.35 33 1 7 - 175
AR Border (AUS) 1978-1994 156 11174 50.56 27 39 39.1 2 156
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2014 149 11814 49.84 34 6 51.66 - 205
MV Boucher (ICC/SA) 1997-2012 147 5515 30.3 5 1 6 - 532
SK Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 3154 17.32 - 708 25.41 37 125
JE Root (ENG) 2012-2024 137 11468 49.64 30 65 43.87 1 188
VVS Laxman (IND) 1996-2012 134 8781 45.97 17 2 63 - 135
KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000-2015 134 12400 57.4 38 - - - 182
M Muralidaran (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 1261 11.67 - 800 22.72 67 72
AJ Stewart (ENG) 1990-2003 133 8463 39.54 15 - - - 263
A Kumble (IND) 1990-2008 132 2506 17.77 1 619 29.65 35 60
CA Walsh (WI) 1984-2001 132 936 7.54 - 519 24.44 22 29
N Kapil Dev (IND) 1978-1994 131 5248 31.05 8 434 29.64 23 64
BC Lara (ICC/WI) 1990-2006 131 11953 52.88 34 - - - 164
ME Waugh (AUS) 1991-2002 128 8029 41.81 20 59 41.16 1 181
NM Lyon (AUS) 2011-2024 127 1455 12.54 - 517 30.73 23 60
SM Gavaskar (IND) 1971-1987 125 10122 51.12 34 1 206 - 108
HM Amla (SA) 2004-2019 124 9282 46.64 28 - - - 108
Javed Miandad (PAK) 1976-1993 124 8832 52.57 23 17 40.11 - 93
GD McGrath (AUS) 1993-2007 124 641 7.36 - 563 21.64 29 38
IVA Richards (WI) 1974-1991 121 8540 50.23 24 32 61.37 - 122
Inzamam-ul-Haq (ICC/PAK) 1992-2007 120 8830 49.6 25 - - - 81
IA Healy (AUS) 1988-1999 119 4356 27.39 4 - - - 366
IR Bell (ENG) 2004-2015 118 7727 42.69 22 1 76 - 100
GA Gooch (ENG) 1975-1995 118 8900 42.58 20 23 46.47 - 103
Younis Khan (PAK) 2000-2017 118 10099 52.05 34 9 54.55 - 139
DI Gower (ENG) 1978-1992 117 8231 44.25 18 1 20 - 74
GC Smith (ICC/SA) 2002-2014 117 9265 48.25 27 8 110.62 - 169
DL Haynes (WI) 1978-1994 116 7487 42.29 18 1 8 - 65
DB Vengsarkar (IND) 1976-1992 116 6868 42.13 17 - - - 78
MA Atherton (ENG) 1989-2001 115 7728 37.69 16 2 151 - 83
MJ Clarke (AUS) 2004-2015 115 8643 49.1 28 31 38.19 2 134
MC Cowdrey (ENG) 1954-1975 114 7624 44.06 22 - - - 120
AB de Villiers (SA) 2004-2018 114 8765 50.66 22 2 52 - 222
SC Ganguly (IND) 1996-2008 113 7212 42.17 16 32 52.53 - 71
V Kohli (IND) 2011-2024 113 8848 49.15 29 - - - 111
DL Vettori (ICC/NZ) 1997-2014 113 4531 30 6 362 34.36 20 58
LRPL Taylor (NZ) 2007-2022 112 7683 44.66 19 3 16 - 163
DA Warner (AUS) 2011-2024 112 8786 44.59 26 4 67.25 - 91
SP Fleming (NZ) 1994-2008 111 7172 40.06 9 - - - 171
WPUJC Vaas (SL) 1994-2009 111 3089 24.32 1 355 29.58 12 31
ST Jayasuriya (SL)
Virat Kohli Ben Stokes India vs England England cricket team James Anderson Joe Root Sachin Tendulkar Rajkot Test

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

