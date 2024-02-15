Stokes to Sachin: Full list of players who played 100 Test matches and more

Ben Stokes became the 76th player in the history of Test cricket to reach the milestone of 100 matches in red ball format. He would join a long list, which India’s Sachin Tendulkar tops, as he is the only player to have played 200 Tests.
As Ben Stokes gets ready to play his 100th Test, here’s a look at key players who reached the milestone and their unique contributions to cricket.
Active players who played more than 100 Tests
England’s James Anderson and Joe Root, Australia’s Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith, India’s Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar and Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews are the only active cricketers who have played over 100 Tests and are still playing the red ball format. Stokes would join the list to become only the eighth member of the club. David Warner is the last retired player to have featured in 100 Tests.
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Runs
|Batting Avg
|100s
|Wickets
|Bowling Avg
|Wickets
|Catches
|James Anderson (ENG)
|2003-2024
|184
|1351
|9.19
|-
|695
|26.34
|32
|105
|Joe Root (ENG)
|2012-2024
|137
|11468
|49.64
|30
|65
|43.87
|1
|188
|Nathan Lyon (AUS)
|2011-2024
|127
|1455
|12.54
|-
|517
|30.73
|23
|60
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|2011-2024
|113
|8848
|49.15
|29
|-
|-
|-
|111
|Steve Smith (AUS)
|2010-2024
|107
|9634
|58.03
|32
|19
|53.05
|-
|180
|Angelo Mathews (SL)
|2009-2024
|107
|7502
|46.02
|16
|33
|54.06
|-
|73
|Cheteshwar Pujara (IND)
|2010-2023
|103
|7195
|43.6
|19
|-
|-
|-
|66
Players with more than 150 Tests
Anderson is the only active crickets among 11 who have featured in 150 Tests or more in their career. Alan Border of Australia was the first to do so while the latest entrant on the list was England’s Stuart Broad. Broad and Anderson are the only two bowlers to have played more than 150 Tests.
|Players with more than 150 Tests
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Runs
|Batting Avg
|100s
|Wickets
|Bowling Avg
|5W
|Catches
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2013
|200
|15921
|53.78
|51
|46
|54.17
|-
|115
|James Anderson (ENG)
|2003-2024
|184
|1351
|9.19
|-
|695
|26.34
|32
|105
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|1995-2012
|168
|13378
|51.85
|41
|5
|55.2
|-
|196
|Steve Waugh (AUS)
|1985-2004
|168
|10927
|51.06
|32
|92
|37.44
|3
|112
|Stuart Broad (ENG)
|2007-2023
|167
|3662
|18.03
|1
|604
|27.68
|20
|55
|Jack Kallis (ICC/SA)
|1995-2013
|166
|13289
|55.37
|45
|292
|32.65
|5
|200
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)
|1994-2015
|164
|11867
|51.37
|30
|9
|98.11
|-
|66
|Rahul Dravid (ICC/IND)
|1996-2012
|164
|13288
|52.31
|36
|1
|39
|-
|210
|Alaister Cook (ENG)
|2006-2018
|161
|12472
|45.35
|33
|1
|7
|-
|175
|Allan Border (AUS)
|1978-1994
|156
|11174
|50.56
|27
|39
|39.1
|2
|156
Players to take 150 wickets, score 3000 runs and play 100 Tests
Stokes will join an elite list of players who have scored more than 3000 runs and taken at least 150 wickets in Test cricket, and have featured in 1000 Tests. The list has his compatriot Stuart Broad, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Kapil Dev on it.
|Players to take 150 wickets, score 3000 runs and play 100 Tests
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Runs
|Batting Average
|100
|Wickets
|Bowling Avg
|5W
|Catches
|Stuart Broad (ENG)
|2007-2023
|167
|3662
|18.03
|1
|604
|27.68
|20
|55
|Jack Kallis (ICC/SA)
|1995-2013
|166
|13289
|55.37
|45
|292
|32.65
|5
|200
|Shane Warne (AUS)
|1992-2007
|145
|3154
|17.32
|-
|708
|25.41
|37
|125
|Kapil Dev (IND)
|1978-1994
|131
|5248
|31.05
|8
|434
|29.64
|23
|64
|Ben Stokes (ENG)
|2013-2024
|99*
|6251
|36.34
|13
|197
|32.07
|4
|105
Players to have hit 100 sixes and played 100 Tests
Interestingly, in Test cricket’s more than 147 years of history and with as many as 75 players playing at least 100 Tests, only two have gone on to hit 100 sixes and play in 100 Tests as well. The names are New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum and England’s Stokes. They are the current captain-0coach duo who started the brand of cricket we know as Bazball.
|Players to have hit 100 sixes and played 100 Tests
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Runs
|Ave
|SR
|100
|0
|6s
|Ben Stokes (ENG)
|2013-2024
|99
|6251
|36.34
|59.31
|13
|14
|128
|Brendon McCullum (NZ)
|2004-2016
|101
|6453
|38.64
|64.6
|12
|14
|107
|Adam Gilchrist (AUS)
|1999-2008
|96
|5570
|47.6
|81.95
|17
|14
|100
Full list of players who played 100 Test matches
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Runs
|Batting Avg
|100s
|Wickets
|Bowling Avg
|5W
|Catches
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|1989-2013
|200
|15921
|53.78
|51
|46
|54.17
|-
|115
|JM Anderson (ENG)
|2003-2024
|184
|1351
|9.19
|-
|695
|26.34
|32
|105
|RT Ponting (AUS)
|1995-2012
|168
|13378
|51.85
|41
|5
|55.2
|-
|196
|SR Waugh (AUS)
|1985-2004
|168
|10927
|51.06
|32
|92
|37.44
|3
|112
|SCJ Broad (ENG)
|2007-2023
|167
|3662
|18.03
|1
|604
|27.68
|20
|55
|JH Kallis (ICC/SA)
|1995-2013
|166
|13289
|55.37
|45
|292
|32.65
|5
|200
|S Chanderpaul (WI)
|1994-2015
|164
|11867
|51.37
|30
|9
|98.11
|-
|66
|R Dravid (ICC/IND)
|1996-2012
|164
|13288
|52.31
|36
|1
|39
|-
|210
|AN Cook (ENG)
|2006-2018
|161
|12472
|45.35
|33
|1
|7
|-
|175
|AR Border (AUS)
|1978-1994
|156
|11174
|50.56
|27
|39
|39.1
|2
|156
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|1997-2014
|149
|11814
|49.84
|34
|6
|51.66
|-
|205
|MV Boucher (ICC/SA)
|1997-2012
|147
|5515
|30.3
|5
|1
|6
|-
|532
|SK Warne (AUS)
|1992-2007
|145
|3154
|17.32
|-
|708
|25.41
|37
|125
|JE Root (ENG)
|2012-2024
|137
|11468
|49.64
|30
|65
|43.87
|1
|188
|VVS Laxman (IND)
|1996-2012
|134
|8781
|45.97
|17
|2
|63
|-
|135
|KC Sangakkara (SL)
|2000-2015
|134
|12400
|57.4
|38
|-
|-
|-
|182
|M Muralidaran (ICC/SL)
|1992-2010
|133
|1261
|11.67
|-
|800
|22.72
|67
|72
|AJ Stewart (ENG)
|1990-2003
|133
|8463
|39.54
|15
|-
|-
|-
|263
|A Kumble (IND)
|1990-2008
|132
|2506
|17.77
|1
|619
|29.65
|35
|60
|CA Walsh (WI)
|1984-2001
|132
|936
|7.54
|-
|519
|24.44
|22
|29
|N Kapil Dev (IND)
|1978-1994
|131
|5248
|31.05
|8
|434
|29.64
|23
|64
|BC Lara (ICC/WI)
|1990-2006
|131
|11953
|52.88
|34
|-
|-
|-
|164
|ME Waugh (AUS)
|1991-2002
|128
|8029
|41.81
|20
|59
|41.16
|1
|181
|NM Lyon (AUS)
|2011-2024
|127
|1455
|12.54
|-
|517
|30.73
|23
|60
|SM Gavaskar (IND)
|1971-1987
|125
|10122
|51.12
|34
|1
|206
|-
|108
|HM Amla (SA)
|2004-2019
|124
|9282
|46.64
|28
|-
|-
|-
|108
|Javed Miandad (PAK)
|1976-1993
|124
|8832
|52.57
|23
|17
|40.11
|-
|93
|GD McGrath (AUS)
|1993-2007
|124
|641
|7.36
|-
|563
|21.64
|29
|38
|IVA Richards (WI)
|1974-1991
|121
|8540
|50.23
|24
|32
|61.37
|-
|122
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (ICC/PAK)
|1992-2007
|120
|8830
|49.6
|25
|-
|-
|-
|81
|IA Healy (AUS)
|1988-1999
|119
|4356
|27.39
|4
|-
|-
|-
|366
|IR Bell (ENG)
|2004-2015
|118
|7727
|42.69
|22
|1
|76
|-
|100
|GA Gooch (ENG)
|1975-1995
|118
|8900
|42.58
|20
|23
|46.47
|-
|103
|Younis Khan (PAK)
|2000-2017
|118
|10099
|52.05
|34
|9
|54.55
|-
|139
|DI Gower (ENG)
|1978-1992
|117
|8231
|44.25
|18
|1
|20
|-
|74
|GC Smith (ICC/SA)
|2002-2014
|117
|9265
|48.25
|27
|8
|110.62
|-
|169
|DL Haynes (WI)
|1978-1994
|116
|7487
|42.29
|18
|1
|8
|-
|65
|DB Vengsarkar (IND)
|1976-1992
|116
|6868
|42.13
|17
|-
|-
|-
|78
|MA Atherton (ENG)
|1989-2001
|115
|7728
|37.69
|16
|2
|151
|-
|83
|MJ Clarke (AUS)
|2004-2015
|115
|8643
|49.1
|28
|31
|38.19
|2
|134
|MC Cowdrey (ENG)
|1954-1975
|114
|7624
|44.06
|22
|-
|-
|-
|120
|AB de Villiers (SA)
|2004-2018
|114
|8765
|50.66
|22
|2
|52
|-
|222
|SC Ganguly (IND)
|1996-2008
|113
|7212
|42.17
|16
|32
|52.53
|-
|71
|V Kohli (IND)
|2011-2024
|113
|8848
|49.15
|29
|-
|-
|-
|111
|DL Vettori (ICC/NZ)
|1997-2014
|113
|4531
|30
|6
|362
|34.36
|20
|58
|LRPL Taylor (NZ)
|2007-2022
|112
|7683
|44.66
|19
|3
|16
|-
|163
|DA Warner (AUS)
|2011-2024
|112
|8786
|44.59
|26
|4
|67.25
|-
|91
|SP Fleming (NZ)
|1994-2008
|111
|7172
|40.06
|9
|-
|-
|-
|171
|WPUJC Vaas (SL)
|1994-2009
|111
|3089
|24.32
|1
|355
|29.58
|12
|31
|ST Jayasuriya (SL)