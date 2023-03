TATA IPL 2023 begins today: Check complete list of teams, squads

TATA IPL 2023 first match will be played today, i.e., March 31, where four-time champion Chennai Super Kings will face off defending champion Gujarat Titans. All the matches in the TATA IPL are played in a round-robin format followed by playoffs.

World's most popular T20 cricket league is all set to begin today. The 16th season of TATA IPL is no less than a festival for cricket lovers, which is celebrated whole heartedly throughout the country. The two-month-long tournament will start from March 31, 2023, and conclude on May 28, 2023. This year TATA IPL 2023 will be held in 12 different venues where talent from all over the world come together to participate in the world's toughest T20 league.