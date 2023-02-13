LATEST NEWS
IND vs AUS: BCCI shifts third Test to be played in March to Indore
Business Standard

WPL Auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 cr

Women's Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Cricket

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The IPL is a multiweek tournament typically held in April and May every year. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Smriti Mandhana, India opener and vice captain, broke the bank at the inaugural Women’s Premier League Auction on Monday in Mumbai. Mandhana, who was part of the first set of players in the auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, caused a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

She was signed by Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crore, the highest bid at the auction so far.

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crore. Some foreign players also attracted strong bids: Ashley Gardner of Australia was picked up by Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore and England’s Natalie Sciver went to Mumbai Indians for an equal amount. Sophie Eccelstone (England) and Elysse Perry (Australia) were picked up for Rs 1.8 crore and Rs 1.7 crore each by UP Warriorz and RCB.

Some of the other key buys were Deepti Sharma who went to UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore and Renuka Singh who went to RCB for Rs 1.5 crore.

Mandhana, who is left-handed, has been a consistent performer at the top for India in the past few years. She has won several matches for the Women in Blue in the shortest format of the game.

Cricket experts said that Mandhana was sold for more than what men's teams paid for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, former Test regular Ajinkya Rahane, England's Adil Rashid or Australia's Adam Zampa during the recently concluded Men's IPL 2023 player auctions, which was held in December.

At the end of the first hour, Mumbai Indians and RCB had purchased three and four players each for Rs 6 crore and Rs 7.1 crore.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 16:29 IST

