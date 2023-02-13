WPL Auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

Smriti Mandhana, India opener and vice captain, broke the bank at the inaugural Women’s Premier League Auction on Monday in Mumbai. Mandhana, who was part of the first set of players in the auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh, caused a bidding war between and (RCB).

She was signed by Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crore, the highest bid at the auction so far.

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's team, was picked up by for Rs 1.8 crore. Some foreign players also attracted strong bids: Ashley Gardner of Australia was picked up by Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore and England’s Natalie Sciver went to for an equal amount. Sophie Eccelstone (England) and Elysse Perry (Australia) were picked up for Rs 1.8 crore and Rs 1.7 crore each by UP Warriorz and RCB.

Some of the other key buys were Deepti Sharma who went to UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore and Renuka Singh who went to RCB for Rs 1.5 crore.

Mandhana, who is left-handed, has been a consistent performer at the top for India in the past few years. She has won several matches for the Women in Blue in the shortest format of the game.

experts said that Mandhana was sold for more than what men's teams paid for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, former Test regular Ajinkya Rahane, England's Adil Rashid or Australia's Adam Zampa during the recently concluded Men's IPL 2023 player auctions, which was held in December.

At the end of the first hour, Mumbai Indians and RCB had purchased three and four players each for Rs 6 crore and Rs 7.1 crore.