Unwanted streak shattered; India wins first ODI coin toss after 20 matches

India are taking on South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series today at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The series is tied 1-1 after two matches, meaning whoever wins today’s match will walk with the series trophy. However, before the start of the ODI match, India received a huge boost as skipper KL Rahul finally won the first toss in an ODI match for India after 20 consecutive losses — a streak that started back in 2023 during the final of the ICC World Cup against Australia. India’s 20 consecutive ODI toss losses was the highest by any team. West Indies, with 12 losses, are at the second spot, while the Netherlands, with 11 consecutive ODI toss losses, are at number 3.
India earlier created an unprecedented record in international cricket by losing 20 consecutive tosses between 23 November and 3 December 2025. The streak spanned multiple ODI series against South Africa, Sri Lanka, England and Australia, as well as the Champions Trophy 2025, where India still went on to win all their matches, including the final. The rare occurrence, overseen by captains Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, had odds estimated at just 1 in 1,048,576.
Full list of teams with most consecutive toss losses in ODIs:
|Team
|Tosses Lost
|From
|To
|Captain(s)
|India
|20
|23 Nov 2025
|6 Dec 2025
|Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul
|West Indies
|12
|2 Feb 1999
|21 Apr 1999
|Brian Lara
|England
|11
|17 Dec 2022
|12 Mar 2023
|Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes
|Netherlands
|11
|27 Jan 2023
|13 Sep 2023
|Peter Borren
|New Zealand
|10
|16 Feb 1972
|7 Jun 1973
|Bevan Congdon, Graham Dowling
|Vanuatu
|10
|29 Jul 2023
|21 Aug 2024
|Joshua Rasu, Ronald Tari