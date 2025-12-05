Friday, December 05, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
We are slightly desperate for series win: India's assistant coach Doeschate

We are slightly desperate for series win: India's assistant coach Doeschate

Ryan ten Doeschate pointed out that India's defeat in the recent two-Test series has injected a certain desperation among the squad to clinch the ODI series

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and South Africa will take the field for the third and final ODI of the series in Vizag on Saturday, with the contest finely poised at 1-1. India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, who spoke to the media at the pre-match press conference on Friday, admitted the team carries a sense of urgency after the disappointing Test series loss.
 
His comments reflected the resolve inside the dressing room as India look to avoid a second straight series defeat on home soil. He explained that while ODI personnel differ from the Test squad, the responsibility of wearing the India jersey is driving the players to push harder. At the same time, he insisted the side is used to pressure situations and would approach the decider with a focus on good processes rather than panic. 
 

Determined after Test setback

Ten Doeschate pointed out that India’s defeat in the recent two-Test series has injected a certain desperation among the squad to clinch the ODI series. He observed that stacking up losses, irrespective of format, always stings and raises the hunger to set things right. According to him, the group is keenly aware of expectations and wants to respond with conviction.

Pressure never truly goes away

The former Dutch all-rounder stressed that pressure is a constant feature of competing for India. Whether it is a bilateral affair or a tournament, expectations weigh heavily. However, he said the team has learnt to embrace that pressure rather than fear it. The focus, he shared, remains on assessing conditions, identifying a par total, and executing batting roles accordingly.

Dew challenge still a major factor

Moving to playing conditions, Ten Doeschate highlighted the huge influence of dew in the last two matches. He said India, particularly while bowling second, must find ways to handle it effectively. He acknowledged the idea of shifting start times to reduce dew but called it unrealistic given broadcast commitments. Dew, he noted, is unavoidable, but understanding how to work around it is essential.

High-scoring venue requires extra effort

With Vizag known for small boundaries, Ten Doeschate said India have trained with the intent of squeezing out additional runs. The team initially believed 320 to be a strong total for the opening ODI, but the eventual 350 underscored how conditions push teams to think bigger. The message in team discussions, he shared, has been to explore how every possible run can be extracted under testing circumstances.

Final push ahead

As India head into Saturday’s decider, Ten Doeschate’s words mirror the mood inside the camp — determined yet grounded, pressured yet composed. The intent, he hinted, is clear: find ways, fight harder, and end the series with a win.

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team South Africa cricket team India vs South Africa

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

