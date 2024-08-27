Business Standard
PCB chairman Naqvi promises 'changes' after shock defeat to Bangladesh

Stalwarts such as Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Hafeez and Fawad Alam lambasted the national team for its 10-wicket defeat on Sunday in Rawalpindi.

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday vowed to fix problems in Pakistan cricket following the national team's shock defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test, saying "changes are on the way".
Stalwarts such as Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Hafeez and Fawad Alam lambasted the national team for its 10-wicket defeat on Sunday in Rawalpindi.
"I will fix the issues in Pakistan cricket, God willing. And changes are on the way," Naqvi said while talking to media

Hafeez took a swipe at Naqvi, reminding him of his major surgery required in Pakistan cricket comment during the World Cup.
Earlier this year, when Pakistan were bundled out of the World T20 Cup, Naqvi was quoted as saying after the defeat to India: "Initially, I believed a minor surgery would suffice, but after this poor performance, it's clear that a major overhaul is needed. The nation will soon witness substantial changes.
However, no changes have been made in the national team and the same senior players appeared in the first Test against Bangladesh under the captaincy of Shan Masood, who suffered his fourth consecutive test defeat since taking over last December.
Naqvi insisted that things will change in Pakistan cricket and will not remain the same.
"Remember my words that things will not remain the same and a lot is happening in the background," he said without giving details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

