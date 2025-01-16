Virat Kohli left annoyed by Mumbai crowd as he makes his way to Alibaug

Virat Kohli’s love for privacy is no secret, and it’s clear that his frustration with the overwhelming fan attention in India is a constant struggle. The Indian cricket legend, who often speaks about his preference for the calm of foreign countries, found himself once again cornered by eager fans in Mumbai. This time, Kohli’s patience was visibly tested as a crowd of enthusiastic admirers swarmed him for selfies, blocking his way. In a rare moment of visible frustration, Kohli, with a sharp tone, was heard telling the crowd, "Bhai, Mera Raasta Mat Roko mera" (Brothers, don’t block my way). ALSO READ: PCB hopeful of Rohit attending opening ceremony of Champions Trophy
Bhai Mera rasta mat Roko ???? pic.twitter.com/sqWkwDjVxt— TEJASH ???? (@LoyleRohitFan) January 14, 2025
Virat visibly annoyed by crowd The incident was caught on camera, capturing a fleeting moment of the cricketer’s annoyance as he was forced to gently push a fan aside to continue his journey. The scene unfolded as Kohli tried to catch a ferry to Alibaug with his wife, Anushka, in tow. Fans’ enthusiasm for their hero had gone beyond admiration and into an invasive frenzy, forcing the star to remind them of his need for personal space. Check the latest updates on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
In a parallel turn of events, speculation has mounted over whether Kohli will make a return to domestic cricket, specifically the Ranji Trophy, to regain his red-ball form ahead of India’s next Test series in June. The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has included Kohli in the list of probables, but uncertainty remains over his participation. With no immediate Test matches on the horizon, some experts question the wisdom of Kohli’s return to the format. As the debate rages on, the cricket world waits to see if the icon will once again grace the domestic stage, or if his focus will remain on international duties.