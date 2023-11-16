Sensex (0.62%)
Virat Kohli smashes his 50th ODI century, celebrities applaud his knock

Social Media was flooded with congratulatory messages after Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century, surpassing his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record. Here is how celebrities congratulated him

kohli

Sudeep Singh Rawat
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Virat Kohli completed his 50th ODI century, surpassing the record 49 centuries of cricketing legend and Virat's idol Sachin Tendulkar. The 50th century came in the first semi-final played between India and New Zealand, where the 35-year-old marked his name in the books of history.

Sachin Tendulkar witnessed the record-breaking century of Virat Kohli in the first semi-final. Sachin himself penned down a lengthy post congratulating Virat for the milestone. As soon as the news spread over social media, the platforms erupted with congratulatory messages. 
In the flood of messages, many celebrities also congratulated the run machine for achieving this milestone.

Here's how the celebrities reacted on social media

Sachin Tendulkar penned a lengthy note on X praising the run machine. He wrote, "The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player. 

I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake."

Virat also got congratulatory messages from the neighbouring country. The cricketing legend Wasim Akram tweeted, "We live in @imVkohli era. Congratulations emperor."

Shikhar Dhawan, who is an Indian cricketer and a good friend of Virat Kohli, also took X and wrote, "Kohli's century – a cricketing blockbuster with a script that deserves all the applause! 50 -One Day Hundreds! @imVkohli".

The cricketing legend from the West Indies also praised Virat for his spectacular knock against NZ in the semi-final. He shared his message on X where he wrote, "Virat Kohli with a great sense of occasion befitting a great player moves to ODI century No 50 in ICC World Cup Semi-Final 2023. Under the gaze of Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, David Beckham and several sporting icons. Wankede is a special venue".

Former Indian player VVS Laxman congratulates him, "What a moment! What an occasion for Virat to create history- 50th ODI 100, and  in a World Cup Semi-final with his batting hero Sachin watching from the stands. Absolute champion #InsvsNZ".

Yusuf Pathan, who was part of the 2011 winning team, congratulated Kohli and wrote, "Huge congrats to @imVkohli on reaching his 50th ODI ! What a legend, and what a moment to achieve it – in the semi-final".

Bollywood celebrities also enjoyed the master class of Virat Kohli and couldn't refrain from congratulating this shining star and wrote, ". @imVkohli, hitting that 50th ODI century - absolute boss move! Your dedication, talent, and sheer awesomeness are off the charts. Huge congrats, brother! Keep smashing it!"

Virat Kohli, popularly known as a run machine, left no stone unturned through his spectacular batting performances. His stats are enough to show the class of this cricketing legend. Idolising Sachin Tendulkar, Virat has perfectly walked on his footprints.

In 279 innings of 291 matches, he has smashed 13794 runs with an average of 58.69. In terms of most runs scored in ODI format, Virat is only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Topics : Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Cricketers ICC World Cup Cricket

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

