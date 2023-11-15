World Cup: Virat scripts history, becomes 1st batter to hit 50 ODI tons

Charismatic batter Virat Kohli created history on Wednesday (November 15) as he became the first batter in international cricket to hit fifty hundreds in ODI cricket. Kohli hit the century against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He reached the milestone in 106 balls.
After equalling legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries (49) in ODIs at the Eden Gardens against South Africa, Kohli reached the milestone in his 291st ODI.
Virat Kohli’s list of centuries in ODIs
|#
|Score
|Against
|Venue
|Date
|1
|107
|Sri Lanka
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Dec 24,2009
|2
|102*
|Bangladesh
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|Jan 11, 2010
|3
|118
|Australia
|APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Oct 20, 2010
|4
|105
|New Zealand
|Nehru Stadium, Guwahati
|Nov 28, 2010
|5
|100*
|Bangladesh
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|Feb 19, 2011
|6
|107
|England
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Sep 16, 2011
|7
|112*
|England
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|Oct 17, 2011
|8
|117
|West Indies
|APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Dec 02, 2011
|9
|133*
|Sri Lanka
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Feb 28, 2012
|10
|108
|Sri Lanka
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|Mar 13, 2012
|11
|183
|Pakistan
|Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
|Mar 18, 2012
|12
|106
|Sri Lanka
|MRIC Stadium, Hambantota
|Jul 21, 2012
|13
|128*
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Jul 31, 2012
|14
|102
|West Indies
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain
|Jul 05, 2013
|15
|115
|Zimbabwe
|Harare Sports Club, Harare
|Jul 24, 2013
|16
|100*
|Australia
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|Oct 16, 2013
|17
|115*
|Australia
|VCA Stadium, Nagpur
|Oct 30, 2013
|18
|123
|New Zealand
|McLean Park, Napier
|Jan 19, 2014
|19
|136
|Bangladesh
|Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah
|Feb 26, 2014
|20
|127
|West Indies
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
|Oct 17, 2014
|21
|139*
|Sri Lanka
|JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
|Nov 16, 2014
|22
|107
|Pakistan
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Feb 15, 2015
|23
|138
|South Africa
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Oct 22, 2015
|24
|117
|Australia
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Jan 17,2016
|25
|106
|Australia
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|Jan 20, 2016
|26
|154*
|New Zealand
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|Oct 23, 2016
|27
|122
|England
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Jan 15, 2017
|28
|111*
|West Indies
|Sabina Park, Kingston
|Jul 06, 2017
|29
|131
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Aug 31, 2017
|30
|110*
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Sep 03, 2017
|31
|121
|New Zealand
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Oct 22, 2017
|32
|113
|New Zealand
|Green Park Stadium, Kanpur
|Oct 29, 2017
|33
|112
|South Africa
|Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
|Feb 01, 2018
|34
|160*
|South Africa
|Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
|Feb 07, 2018
|35
|129*
|South Africa
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Feb 16, 2018
|36
|140
|West Indies
|ACA Stadium, Guwahati
|Oct 21, 2018
|37
|157*
|West Indies
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
|Oct 24, 2018
|38
|107
|West Indies
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Oct 27, 2018
|39
|104
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|Jan 15, 2019
|40
|116
|Australia
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|Mar 05, 2019
|41
|123
|Australia
|JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
|Mar 08, 2019
|42
|120
|West Indies
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain
|Aug 11, 2019
|43
|114*
|West Indies
|Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain
|Aug 14, 2019
|44
|113
|Bangladesh
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Dec 10, 2022
|45
|113
|Sri Lanka
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|Jan 10, 2023
|46
|166*
|Sri Lanka
|Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
|Jan 15, 2023
|47
|122*
|Pakistan
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo
|Sep 11, 2023
|48
|103*
|Bangladesh
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Oct 19, 2023
|49
|101*
|South Africa
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Nov 05, 2023
|50
|107*
|New Zealand
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Nov 15, 2023
What next for Kohli?
The biggest aim for Virat Kohli has always been to win the World Cup. Now that he has already completed his fifty centuries, his only aim is to win the World Cup. In the World Cup, he went past Sachin Tendlukar’s record for most runs in a single edition of the World Cup after going past the 80-run mark. Kohli has scored 693 runs and counting in the 2023 World Cup, getting past the 673 runs that Sachin scored in 11 matches durig the 2003 World Cup. Sachin was in attendance watching the match as his records were broken.
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ semifinal live score and match updates here
Will he break Sachin's record of 100 centuries?
Sachin scored 100 centuries, and Virat, at 80 tons, is only 20 centuries away from that target. However, will he be able to cross that mark, something that only time could tell?
Well played Virat.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2023
It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days.
Congratulations!!#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PVe4iXfGFk
After scoring the 49th century, Kohli said, “To equal my hero’s record in ODIs is something that is a huge honour for me. I know that people like comparisons but I am never going to be as good as him [Sachin]. There’s a reason why we’ve all looked up to him. He’s perfection when it comes to batting... he’s always going to be my hero regardless of what happens.”
“It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days that I’ve watched him play on TV, so just to stand here and get this appreciation from someone like him means a lot to me,” he added.