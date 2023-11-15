World Cup: Virat scripts history, becomes 1st batter to hit 50 ODI tons





After equalling legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries (49) in ODIs at the Eden Gardens against South Africa, Kohli reached the milestone in his 291st ODI. Charismatic batter Virat Kohli created history on Wednesday (November 15) as he became the first batter in international cricket to hit fifty hundreds in ODI cricket. Kohli hit the century against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He reached the milestone in 106 balls.After equalling legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries (49) in ODIs at the Eden Gardens against South Africa, Kohli reached the milestone in his 291st ODI.

Virat Kohli’s list of centuries in ODIs

# Score Against Venue Date 1 107 Sri Lanka Eden Gardens, Kolkata Dec 24,2009 2 102* Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Jan 11, 2010 3 118 Australia APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam Oct 20, 2010 4 105 New Zealand Nehru Stadium, Guwahati Nov 28, 2010 5 100* Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Feb 19, 2011 6 107 England Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sep 16, 2011 7 112* England Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi Oct 17, 2011 8 117 West Indies APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam Dec 02, 2011 9 133* Sri Lanka Bellerive Oval, Hobart Feb 28, 2012 10 108 Sri Lanka Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Mar 13, 2012 11 183 Pakistan Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Mar 18, 2012 12 106 Sri Lanka MRIC Stadium, Hambantota Jul 21, 2012 13 128* Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Jul 31, 2012 14 102 West Indies Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain Jul 05, 2013 15 115 Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club, Harare Jul 24, 2013 16 100* Australia Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Oct 16, 2013 17 115* Australia VCA Stadium, Nagpur Oct 30, 2013 18 123 New Zealand McLean Park, Napier Jan 19, 2014 19 136 Bangladesh Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah Feb 26, 2014 20 127 West Indies HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala Oct 17, 2014 21 139* Sri Lanka JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi Nov 16, 2014 22 107 Pakistan Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Feb 15, 2015 23 138 South Africa M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Oct 22, 2015 24 117 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jan 17,2016 25 106 Australia Manuka Oval, Canberra Jan 20, 2016 26 154* New Zealand Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Oct 23, 2016 27 122 England Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Jan 15, 2017 28 111* West Indies Sabina Park, Kingston Jul 06, 2017 29 131 Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Aug 31, 2017 30 110* Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sep 03, 2017 31 121 New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Oct 22, 2017 32 113 New Zealand Green Park Stadium, Kanpur Oct 29, 2017 33 112 South Africa Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban Feb 01, 2018 34 160* South Africa Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Feb 07, 2018 35 129* South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion Feb 16, 2018 36 140 West Indies ACA Stadium, Guwahati Oct 21, 2018 37 157* West Indies ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Oct 24, 2018 38 107 West Indies Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Oct 27, 2018 39 104 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Jan 15, 2019 40 116 Australia Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur Mar 05, 2019 41 123 Australia JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi Mar 08, 2019 42 120 West Indies Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain Aug 11, 2019 43 114* West Indies Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain Aug 14, 2019 44 113 Bangladesh Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram Dec 10, 2022 45 113 Sri Lanka Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Jan 10, 2023 46 166* Sri Lanka Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Jan 15, 2023 47 122* Pakistan R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo Sep 11, 2023 48 103* Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Oct 19, 2023 49 101* South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata Nov 05, 2023 50 107* New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nov 15, 2023



What next for Kohli?

The biggest aim for Virat Kohli has always been to win the World Cup. Now that he has already completed his fifty centuries, his only aim is to win the World Cup. In the World Cup, he went past Sachin Tendlukar’s record for most runs in a single edition of the World Cup after going past the 80-run mark. Kohli has scored 693 runs and counting in the 2023 World Cup, getting past the 673 runs that Sachin scored in 11 matches durig the 2003 World Cup. Sachin was in attendance watching the match as his records were broken.

Will he break Sachin's record of 100 centuries?

Sachin scored 100 centuries, and Virat, at 80 tons, is only 20 centuries away from that target. However, will he be able to cross that mark, something that only time could tell?



Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!! #INDvSA November 5, 2023

After scoring the 49th century, Kohli said, “To equal my hero’s record in ODIs is something that is a huge honour for me. I know that people like comparisons but I am never going to be as good as him [Sachin]. There’s a reason why we’ve all looked up to him. He’s perfection when it comes to batting... he’s always going to be my hero regardless of what happens.”

“It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days that I’ve watched him play on TV, so just to stand here and get this appreciation from someone like him means a lot to me,” he added.