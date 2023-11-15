Sensex (1.14%)
World Cup: Virat scripts history, becomes 1st batter to hit 50 ODI tons

Virat Kohli crossed Sachin Tendulkar's 49 centuries record as he hit a century against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored 50th ODI century, the most by any cricketer. It came against New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Charismatic batter Virat Kohli created history on Wednesday (November 15) as he became the first batter in international cricket to hit fifty hundreds in ODI cricket. Kohli hit the century against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He reached the milestone in 106 balls.

After equalling legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries (49) in ODIs at the Eden Gardens against South Africa, Kohli reached the milestone in his 291st ODI.

Virat Kohli’s list of centuries in ODIs

# Score Against Venue Date
1 107 Sri Lanka Eden Gardens, Kolkata Dec 24,2009
2 102* Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Jan 11, 2010
3 118 Australia APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam Oct 20, 2010
4 105 New Zealand Nehru Stadium, Guwahati Nov 28, 2010
5 100* Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Feb 19, 2011
6 107 England Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sep 16, 2011
7 112* England Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi Oct 17, 2011
8 117 West Indies APCA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam Dec 02, 2011
9 133* Sri Lanka Bellerive Oval, Hobart Feb 28, 2012
10 108 Sri Lanka Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Mar 13, 2012
11 183 Pakistan Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Mar 18, 2012
12 106 Sri Lanka MRIC Stadium, Hambantota Jul 21, 2012
13 128* Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Jul 31, 2012
14 102 West Indies Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain Jul 05, 2013
15 115 Zimbabwe Harare Sports Club, Harare Jul 24, 2013
16 100* Australia Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Oct 16, 2013
17 115* Australia VCA Stadium, Nagpur Oct 30, 2013
18 123 New Zealand McLean Park, Napier Jan 19, 2014
19 136 Bangladesh Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah Feb 26, 2014
20 127 West Indies HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala Oct 17, 2014
21 139* Sri Lanka JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi Nov 16, 2014
22 107 Pakistan Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Feb 15, 2015
23 138 South Africa M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Oct 22, 2015
24 117 Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jan 17,2016
25 106 Australia Manuka Oval, Canberra Jan 20, 2016
26 154* New Zealand Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Oct 23, 2016
27 122 England Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Jan 15, 2017
28 111* West Indies Sabina Park, Kingston Jul 06, 2017
29 131 Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Aug 31, 2017
30 110* Sri Lanka R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sep 03, 2017
31 121 New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Oct 22, 2017
32 113 New Zealand Green Park Stadium, Kanpur Oct 29, 2017
33 112 South Africa Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban Feb 01, 2018
34 160* South Africa Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Feb 07, 2018
35 129* South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion Feb 16, 2018
36 140 West Indies ACA Stadium, Guwahati Oct 21, 2018
37 157* West Indies ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Oct 24, 2018
38 107 West Indies Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Oct 27, 2018
39 104 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Jan 15, 2019
40 116 Australia Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur Mar 05, 2019
41 123 Australia JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi Mar 08, 2019
42 120 West Indies Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain Aug 11, 2019
43 114* West Indies Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain Aug 14, 2019
44 113 Bangladesh Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram Dec 10, 2022
45 113 Sri Lanka Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Jan 10, 2023
46 166* Sri Lanka Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Jan 15, 2023
47 122* Pakistan R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo Sep 11, 2023
48 103* Bangladesh Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Oct 19, 2023
49 101* South Africa Eden Gardens, Kolkata Nov 05, 2023
50 107* New Zealand Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nov 15, 2023

What next for Kohli?

The biggest aim for Virat Kohli has always been to win the World Cup. Now that he has already completed his fifty centuries, his only aim is to win the World Cup. In the World Cup, he went past Sachin Tendlukar’s record for most runs in a single edition of the World Cup after going past the 80-run mark. Kohli has scored 693 runs and counting in the 2023 World Cup, getting past the 673 runs that Sachin scored in 11 matches durig the 2003 World Cup. Sachin was in attendance watching the match as his records were broken. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ semifinal live score and match updates here

Will he break Sachin's record of 100 centuries?

Sachin scored 100 centuries, and Virat, at 80 tons, is only 20 centuries away from that target. However, will he be able to cross that mark, something that only time could tell?


After scoring the 49th century, Kohli said, “To equal my hero’s record in ODIs is something that is a huge honour for me. I know that people like comparisons but I am never going to be as good as him [Sachin]. There’s a reason why we’ve all looked up to him. He’s perfection when it comes to batting... he’s always going to be my hero regardless of what happens.”

“It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days that I’ve watched him play on TV, so just to stand here and get this appreciation from someone like him means a lot to me,” he added.
First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

