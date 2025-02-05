Business Standard

News

'Want to play same cricket as India', says Jos Buttler ahead of ODI series

Joe Root is making his return to England's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against India, starting Thursday.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England skipper Jos Buttler addressed the media ahead of the 1st ODI against India and praised Team India and skipper Rohit Sharma's approach in games, expressing his side's objective to play the same brand of cricket in the coming days as well.
 
"A lot of credit goes to Rohit Sharma for the way he came forward as captain and led India towards that style of cricket. We also want to play exactly the same cricket". Buttler said during the press conference.  Check all latest updates for Champions Trophy 2025 here  Joe Root returns to ODI cricket
 
Joe Root is making his return to England's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against India, starting Thursday.
 
 
Root's last ODI appearance was in India back in November 2023, when he played against Pakistan in a World Cup match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, scoring 60 off 72 balls.  ALSO READ: 'No reason to look behind' Skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs ENG series
 
When asked about Brendon McCullum's successful 'Bazball' strategy that has greatly benefited England's team, Root, who has worked with the Kiwi in the England Test setup, shared his confidence in McCullum's approach. "The way McCullum views the game aligns perfectly with how the team is set up and the skills we have. It’s a really exciting mix, and with everything coming together, the potential is limitless for this squad," Root said in a video shared by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
 
Root expressed his excitement about rejoining the ODI team, emphasizing the importance of team chemistry. "By playing together more and understanding each other better, I’m confident we’ll achieve success. It’s a thrilling time to be part of the white-ball team, and hopefully, we’ll see results soon on the field."

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

