Warner breaks into top 5 T20 run-getters list, overtakes Virat Kohli

In The Hundred 2025, Warner has made an immediate impact, currently leading the run charts with 150 runs in 3 matches so far for the London Spirit.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Australian batting stalwart David Warner has leapfrogged India's Virat Kohli to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket history. The milestone was achieved during Warner’s impressive outing for London Spirit in their match against Manchester Originals in the ongoing season of The Hundred in England.
 
Warner played a commanding knock of 71 runs off 51 balls, featuring 12 boundaries and a six, maintaining a strike rate of over 139. Despite his efforts, London Spirit couldn’t chase the 164-run target set by Manchester Originals, who rode on strong performances from Phil Salt (31 off 20), Ben McKinney (29 off 12), and Jos Buttler (46 off 37).
 
 
David Warner still at it in The Hundred 
With this innings, Warner’s T20 numbers further solidify his reputation as a format specialist. In The Hundred 2025, Warner has made an immediate impact, currently leading the run charts with 150 runs in 3 matches so far for the London Spirit.  Although The Hundred uses a distinctive format, with 100 balls per innings instead of the traditional 120, and modified bowling and powerplay rules, its matches are officially classified as T20 games. Despite these differences, performances in The Hundred are counted towards a player's official T20 career statistics.  The competition maintains the spirit and competitive nature of T20 cricket, which is why it is recognized within the broader T20 framework by cricketing authorities. The shorter format adds a unique twist, but its legitimacy into existing T20 records ensure it holds the same status as other recognized T20 leagues and matches.
 
T20 Cricket’s All-Time Top Run-Getters 
West Indies legend Chris Gayle still holds the top position on the T20 run-scorers list, known for his explosive batting style and unmatched consistency.   
Most T20 career runs
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
CH Gayle 2005-2022 463 455 53 14562 175* 36.22 144.75 22 88 30 1132 1056
KA Pollard 2006-2025 707 629 189 13854 104 31.48 150.68 1 63 29 865 930
AD Hales 2009-2025 503 499 37 13814 119* 29.9 145.5 7 87 45 1510 566
Shoaib Malik 2005-2025 557 515 138 13571 95* 35.99 127.24 0 83 22 1059 422
DA Warner 2007-2025 419 418 50 13545 135* 36.8 140.45 8 113 26 1388 477
V Kohli 2007-2025 414 397 74 13543 122* 41.92 134.67 9 105 18 1210 435
JC Buttler 2009-2025 461 435 66 13123 124 35.56 145.73 8 93 27 1184 559
JM Vince 2010-2025 445 433 46 12508 129* 32.32 135.97 7 80 28 1410 312
RG Sharma 2007-2025 463 450 53 12248 121* 30.85 135.21 8 82 31 1110 547
F du Plessis 2007-2025 424 402 40 11906 120* 32.88 137.07 8 83 24 1074 451
 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

