Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Women's WC 2025 venues changed; Trivandrum likely to replace Bengaluru

Women's WC 2025 venues changed; Trivandrum likely to replace Bengaluru

Chennai, a potential venue, was ruled out due to ongoing renovation work at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, which will not be completed before December.

Chinnaswamy Stadium

Chinnaswamy Stadium

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru is set to miss out on hosting matches in the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, scheduled to begin on September 30. The city, which was originally allotted five matches including the tournament opener featuring India, has reportedly failed to meet the necessary hosting requirements in time.
 
According to sources, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) was granted a two-day extension beyond the original August 9 deadline by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) but was still unable to secure the required permissions. The final decision was reportedly taken on Monday night, and an official announcement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected soon. 
 
  Trivandrum likely to host shifted games  
With Bengaluru out of contention, Thiruvananthapuram has emerged as the front-runner to host the displaced games. Other cities being considered include Hyderabad and Indore. Chennai, a potential venue, was ruled out due to ongoing renovation work at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, which will not be completed before December.
 
The matches scheduled for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium included high-profile fixtures like England vs South Africa (October 3), India vs Bangladesh (October 26), and two knockout games. Due to security and logistical concerns stemming from a tragic incident during RCB’s celebratory parade in June, which led to the deaths of 11 fans, the Karnataka state government has reportedly adopted a cautious approach toward hosting cricket events in the city.
 
The ICC may now be required to revise the Women’s World Cup schedule partially or entirely, depending on how many matches are shifted. Meanwhile, Colombo remains a confirmed neutral venue for Pakistan matches, including a potential final should they reach it.

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar

Australia ODIs in sight, Rohit Sharma starts training with ex-coach Nayar

Smriti Mandhana

Deepti Sharma rises to 2nd, Mandhana slips in ICC Women's T20I rankings

West Indies cricket team

West Indies plan 'hundred things' to improve after legends' meeting

Shubman Gill during day 2 of Edgbaston Test

Gill hails Birmingham double century as unforgettable after ICC award

Roger Binny

Roger Binny to remain BCCI president until September AGM: sources

Topics : Cricket News Women's World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon