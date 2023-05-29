close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

We will be ready, says Alex Carey on his team's preparation for WTC final

Australia wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey said the decision of not playing a warm-up game ahead of the summit clash can only be talked about in hindsight.

Press Trust of India London
Australia's Alex Carey talks to teammate Adam Zampa during a drinks break after he was hit off the bowling of England's Jofra Archer

Australia's Alex Carey

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 10:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Australia wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey is confident about his team's preparations for next month's World Test Championship final and said the decision of not playing a warm-up game ahead of the summit clash can only be talked about in hindsight.

Both India and Australia will not play a warm-up game ahead of the final beginning at the Oval from June 7.

Australia will stay back in the UK after the WTC final for the five-Test Ashes against England beginning June 16.

"The guys have all gone away and had individual programs over this (recent) period. We have had guys playing cricket here in England. The guys at the IPL and some guys at home spending some time there," Carey was quoted as saying by ICC.

"Coming together now we really feel the excitement heading into the Test Championship and I think it will be a hindsight thing about whether or not we should have played a warm-up match.

"As a player I feel like we will be ready come that first match so I think it will be one of the things talked about after the Test match."

Australia lost the recent series in India but made significant improvements over the course of four games and even won a rank turner in Indore. The team has taken heart from that.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Todd Murphy, Lance Morris earn maiden Cricket Australia national contract

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Arunkumar Jagadeesh appointed as Mumbai Indians' assistant batting coach

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

BCCI likely to wait for Zee-Sony merger before selling media rights: Report

Adidas appointed kit sponsor for Indian cricket team till March 2028

Australia's decision to not play warm-up games fraught with danger: Border

Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy, form World Cup Working Group at SGM

"We learned a lot... to be able to bounce back (from two-nil down) to win in Indore (in the third Test) showed a lot of character, and then the last Test was a draw.

"So we walked away with a bit of confidence, knowing we were good enough in those conditions and there were just a few areas we would've liked to have cleaned up... and now the grand final is here; this is what the last two years have led to.

"We'll wait and see what The Oval looks like too -- there might be some grass on it, it might be dry -- but it's a pretty special opportunity to play in a 'grand final', so to speak, and obviously the Ashes is just around the corner, too," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Alex Carey Cricket

First Published: May 29 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter approved 83% of govt requests over content globally under Musk

Twitter
2 min read

We will be ready, says Alex Carey on his team's preparation for WTC final

Australia's Alex Carey talks to teammate Adam Zampa during a drinks break after he was hit off the bowling of England's Jofra Archer
2 min read

Complete breakdown of law: Jairam Ramesh slams Centre on Manipur violence

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh
2 min read

RLD to vote for SP candidates in Uttar Pradesh Council bypoll today

Voting, Election, polls, Voting day, Voters
1 min read

To maximise efficiency, RapidX will move cargo during non-peak hours

RapidX
3 min read

Most Popular

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang plans to enter Indian market

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
4 min read

I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax
2 min read

Is the foreign banking landscape changing in India?

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
8 min read

Airlines start filling up Go First void even as fares soar up to 5x

Go First
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon