West Indies vs Australia 1st Test: AUS drop Labuschagne; injured Smith out

West Indies vs Australia 1st Test: AUS drop Labuschagne; injured Smith out

Teenage talent and a comeback gloveman take centre stage as Bailey's bold call reshapes Australia Test squad

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a dramatic twist ahead of the series opener against the West Indies, Australia confirmed that Steve Smith will miss the first Test due to a finger injury, while Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped following a prolonged dip in form. Cricket Australia announced on Friday that Smith, who injured his finger during the World Test Championship (WTC) final loss to South Africa at Lord’s, will be reassessed next week and is expected to return for the second Test starting July 3.  Check India vs England 1st Test Playing 11 live updates here
 
New faces: Konstas and Inglis step in
 
 
Chief selector George Bailey revealed that 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas and 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will replace Smith and Labuschagne in the squad. "We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers," said Bailey. Konstas, who impressed with a rapid-fire 60 on debut against India last December, brings raw talent and confidence. Inglis, who scored a century on debut in Sri Lanka, also returns to the red-ball setup with momentum.
 
Labuschagne’s form slump forces tough call
 
Despite a solid Test average of 46.19 from 104 innings, Labuschagne hasn’t scored a century since the 2023 Ashes and failed to cross 26 in his last four outings. Promoted to open in the WTC final, his scores of 17 and 22 did little to silence critics. "He understands his output hasn't been at the level we, or he, expects," said Bailey, confirming ongoing work on Labuschagne’s game.  Check India vs England 1st Test full scorecard and match details here
 
Australia's Final XI vs West Indies to Be confirmed closer to match day
 
With the first Test scheduled for next Wednesday, Australia’s playing XI remains fluid. However, the selection calls signal a clear shift: this is a team ready to experiment, invest in youth, and recalibrate its red-ball identity under pressure.  Australia Test squad vs West Indies: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

Topics : Australia cricket team West Indies cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

