Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Bumrah a threat, but India is more than one player - Stokes

ENG vs IND: Bumrah a threat, but India is more than one player - Stokes

As both teams prepare for a new era in their Test rivalry, Stokes' remarks reflect a healthy respect for India's depth while underlining England's confidence in their own evolving squad.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the eve of the highly anticipated five-match Test series for the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, England captain Ben Stokes made it clear that his team is not underestimating India, despite the notable absence of senior stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. The opening Test begins Friday at Headingley, marking a new chapter for an Indian side now led by Shubman Gill.    Ben Stokes dismissing big absences in Indian team
 
“There’s been a lot of chatter about the absence of Rohit, Virat, and Ashwin. But we don’t think it’s going to make things easier for us. India’s talent pool is absolutely enormous,” Stokes said during a pre-match press conference.
 
 
He emphasized that while the trio has contributed immensely to Indian cricket, their replacements are more than capable. “Just because some big names are missing doesn’t mean the players stepping in are going to be easier to bowl to or bat against,” he said. “We’ve all seen India’s talent during the IPL, it’s everywhere.”    Ben Stokes on Jasprit Bumrah

Also Read

Anderson and Sachin

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy unveiled for India vs England Test series

Gill and Rishabh Pant

Going to put best foot forward to make IND happy again: Pant on air tragedy

Shubman Gill

Rishabh Pant reveals India batting order ahead of ENG vs IND 1st Test

Rishabh Pant

In England you got to play a little side-on: Pant reveals shift in stance

England cricket team

ENG vs IND: England pick Pope; Woakes back at No. 8 for Headingley Test

 
On Jasprit Bumrah, Stokes acknowledged the pacer’s threat but noted the English strategy won’t revolve around just one player. “Bumrah is world-class, no doubt. But cricket is a team game. We respect all their bowlers, not just him,” he said.
 
Stokes also confirmed Ollie Pope will retain the No. 3 spot in the batting order. “He scored 171 in his last Test. That says enough. He’s averaged over 40 during my captaincy, and that consistency earns him the spot,” he said, dismissing any debate between Pope and Jacob Bethell.
 
Stokes further praised the returning Chris Woakes, calling him the “leader” of the bowling attack. “Since Baz [Brendon McCullum] and I took over, we’ve never lost a Test with Woakes in the side. He’s relentless with the ball, whether it’s new or old, and his batting adds depth. He thrives with responsibility.”
 
As both teams prepare for a new era in their Test rivalry, Stokes’ remarks reflect a healthy respect for India’s depth while underlining England’s confidence in their own evolving squad.

More From This Section

Shubman Gill

ENG vs IND: Captain Gill reveals why he will bat at Kohli's no. 4 position

India cricket team

Virat and Sharma are massive losses, but India have depth: Brydon Carse

Tilak Varma

Indian batter Tilak Varma joins Hampshire for county championship matches

KL Rahul

IND vs ENG: 'Time for us to step Up' - KL Rahul backs Karun Nair's comeback

Chris Woakes returns to England Playing 11

Woakes returns: Check England's Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India here

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket Ben Stokes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon