What is highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Tests?

England holds the record for highest successful chase at the MCG, achieving a remarkable 332 runs vs Australia in 1928. India is the only team from sub-continent to win a Test match by chasing at MCG

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia will set a stiff target for India in the fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue rich in cricketing history, has witnessed some of the most iconic run-chases in Test cricket. And India's chase of whatever target the Kangaroos put on Sunday won't be short anything previously happened at the MCG.   Check India vs Australia 4th test full scorecard here
 
After reeling at 191-6 in the first innings, India gave 105 lead to Australia, courtesy of Nitish Kumar Reddy's maiden Test ton. 
 
In the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in Australia's batting line-up claiming four wickets as the hosts' lead surged past 260 runs.  During India's previous tour of Australia in 2020-21 season, India chased down 70 runs in the fourth innings at Melbourne Cricket Ground after being bowled out of 36 in the previous Test match at Adelaide.
 
 
India is the only team from sub-continent to win a Test match by chasing at Melbourne Cricket Ground   
Highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 21st century
Team Score Opposition Match start Date
Australia 231-2 v England Dec 26, 2013
South Africa 183-1 v Australia Dec 26, 2008
Australia 127-1 v Pakistan Dec 26, 2004
Australia 107-5 v England Dec 26, 2002
Australia 97-1 v India Dec 26, 2003
India 70-2 v Australia Dec 26, 2020
Australia 10-1 v South Africa Dec 26, 2001
England holds the record for the highest successful chase at the MCG, achieving a remarkable 332 runs against Australia in 1928. This historic feat remains unbeaten to date.

England also boasts the second-highest successful chase, scoring 298 runs against Australia in 1895. Close behind, South Africa secured a memorable victory in 1953, chasing 297 runs against the mighty Australians.
 
Australia’s highest successful chase at the MCG came in 1929, when they scored 287 runs against England. The home team also triumphed in notable chases against the West Indies, achieving 260 runs in 1951 and 258 runs in 1961.
 
Other remarkable performances include England’s 282-run chase against Australia in 1908 and a gritty 237-run chase in 1962. In modern times, Australia successfully chased 231 runs against England in 2013. 
Team Runs Chased Opposition Year
England 332 Australia 1928
England 298 Australia 1895
South Africa 297 Australia 1953
Australia 287 England 1929
England 282 Australia 1908
Australia 260 West Indies 1951
Australia 258 West Indies 1961
England 237 Australia 1962
Australia 231 England 2013
England 219 Australia 1911
 
Highest successful run chase in Australia in Test 
Team Score Opposition Ground Start Date
South Africa 414/4 v Australia W.A.C.A 17-Dec-08
Australia 369/6 v Pakistan Hobart 18-Nov-99
Australia 342/8 v India W.A.C.A 16-Dec-77
England 332/7 v Australia Melbourne 29-Dec-28
India 329/7 v Australia Brisbane 15-Jan-21
Australia 315/6 v England Adelaide 17-Jan-02
England 298/4 v Australia Melbourne 1 Mar 1895
South Africa 297/4 v Australia Melbourne 06-Feb-53
Australia 288/2 v South Africa Sydney 02-Jan-06
Australia 287/5 v England Melbourne 08-Mar-29
England 282/9 v Australia Melbourne 01-Jan-08
Australia 276/4 v England Sydney 26 Feb 1898
Australia 275/8 v England Sydney 13-Dec-07
Australia 260/9 v West Indies Melbourne 31-Dec-51
   

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

