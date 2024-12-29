What is highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Tests?

Australia will set a stiff target for India in the fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue rich in cricketing history, has witnessed some of the most iconic run-chases in Test cricket. And India's chase of whatever target the Kangaroos put on Sunday won't be short anything previously happened at the MCG. Check India vs Australia 4th test full scorecard here
After reeling at 191-6 in the first innings, India gave 105 lead to Australia, courtesy of Nitish Kumar Reddy's maiden Test ton.
In the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in Australia's batting line-up claiming four wickets as the hosts' lead surged past 260 runs. During India's previous tour of Australia in 2020-21 season, India chased down 70 runs in the fourth innings at Melbourne Cricket Ground after being bowled out of 36 in the previous Test match at Adelaide.
India is the only team from sub-continent to win a Test match by chasing at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Highest successful run chase at MCG
|Highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 21st century
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Match start Date
|Australia
|231-2
|v England
|Dec 26, 2013
|South Africa
|183-1
|v Australia
|Dec 26, 2008
|Australia
|127-1
|v Pakistan
|Dec 26, 2004
|Australia
|107-5
|v England
|Dec 26, 2002
|Australia
|97-1
|v India
|Dec 26, 2003
|India
|70-2
|v Australia
|Dec 26, 2020
|Australia
|10-1
|v South Africa
|Dec 26, 2001
England holds the record for the highest successful chase at the MCG, achieving a remarkable 332 runs against Australia in 1928. This historic feat remains unbeaten to date.
England also boasts the second-highest successful chase, scoring 298 runs against Australia in 1895. Close behind, South Africa secured a memorable victory in 1953, chasing 297 runs against the mighty Australians.
Australia’s highest successful chase at the MCG came in 1929, when they scored 287 runs against England. The home team also triumphed in notable chases against the West Indies, achieving 260 runs in 1951 and 258 runs in 1961.
Other remarkable performances include England’s 282-run chase against Australia in 1908 and a gritty 237-run chase in 1962. In modern times, Australia successfully chased 231 runs against England in 2013.
|Highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia
|Team
|Runs Chased
|Opposition
|Year
|England
|332
|Australia
|1928
|England
|298
|Australia
|1895
|South Africa
|297
|Australia
|1953
|Australia
|287
|England
|1929
|England
|282
|Australia
|1908
|Australia
|260
|West Indies
|1951
|Australia
|258
|West Indies
|1961
|England
|237
|Australia
|1962
|Australia
|231
|England
|2013
|England
|219
|Australia
|1911
Highest successful run chase in Australia in Test
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|South Africa
|414/4
|v Australia
|W.A.C.A
|17-Dec-08
|Australia
|369/6
|v Pakistan
|Hobart
|18-Nov-99
|Australia
|342/8
|v India
|W.A.C.A
|16-Dec-77
|England
|332/7
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|29-Dec-28
|India
|329/7
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|15-Jan-21
|Australia
|315/6
|v England
|Adelaide
|17-Jan-02
|England
|298/4
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|1 Mar 1895
|South Africa
|297/4
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|06-Feb-53
|Australia
|288/2
|v South Africa
|Sydney
|02-Jan-06
|Australia
|287/5
|v England
|Melbourne
|08-Mar-29
|England
|282/9
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|01-Jan-08
|Australia
|276/4
|v England
|Sydney
|26 Feb 1898
|Australia
|275/8
|v England
|Sydney
|13-Dec-07
|Australia
|260/9
|v West Indies
|Melbourne
|31-Dec-51