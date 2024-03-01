Sensex (    %)
                        
WPL 2024 Points Table: Delhi Capitals remain on top as Warriorz beat Giants

Behind the Capitals was the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore who also had four points from three games

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Points Table. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Capitals remained at the top of the Women’s Premier League  (WPL) 2024 points table after the match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants on Friday, March 01, 2024. The Capitals had two wins from three games and occupied the numero uno spot among the five teams in the league. 

Behind the Capitals was the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore who also had four points from three games. The only loss for the Mandhan-led side came against the table-toppers Delhi Capitals. 
Thanks to their win against the Gujrat Giants Alyssa Healy led UP Warriorz also had four points to their name, but they had played four games, one more than the rest of the other teams. They had two wins and two losses to their name. 

Mumbai Indians who won their first two games, missed their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in their last match, losing the third one against the Warriorz. They are in the fourth position, even as they too have four points. 

Gujarat Giants are the only team to not have any points to their name from their three matches. They are yet to win a game in this season of the WPL. 

WPL 2024 Points Table
 
TEAMS Matches Wins Losses Tied N/R Points NRR Series Form
DELHI CAPITALS 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.271 L W W
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.705 W W L
UP WARRIORZ 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.211 L L W W
MUMBAI INDIANS 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.182 W W L
GUJARAT GIANTS 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.995 L L L

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

