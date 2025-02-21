Friday, February 21, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2025: RCB vs MI playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

WPL 2025: RCB vs MI playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

Currently sitting atop the points table, the Royal Challengers Women have won their first two matches, including a thrilling high-scoring chase against Gujarat Giants Women.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

The seventh match of the WPL 2025 will take place in Bengaluru, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will face off against the Mumbai Indians Women on February 21 at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium.
 
Currently sitting atop the points table, the Royal Challengers Women have won their first two matches, including a thrilling high-scoring chase against Gujarat Giants Women. They will be aiming to secure their third consecutive win on their home turf, facing one of their fiercest rivals in the competition.
 
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians Women, ranked third on the points table, are coming off a strong recovery following a heartbreaking loss to Delhi Capitals Women. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, they now face the defending champions in front of a vocal and passionate home crowd.  ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy: Are tickets still available in Dubai?
 
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Mumbai Indians Women playing 11 today
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Smriti Mandhana (c), Dani Wyatt, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Mumbai Indians Women playing 11: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.
 
RCB vs MI head-to-head
 
Total matches played: 5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won: 2
Mumbai Indians Women won: 3
No results: 0
 
WPL 2025 points table 
   
Womens Premier League 2025 - Points Table
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.44
Delhi Capitals Women 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.544
Mumbai Indians Women 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.783
Gujarat Giants Women 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.525
UP Warriorz Women 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.495
  Squads of both teams
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Nuzhat Parween, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Pramila Rawat, VJ Joshitha, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar, Charlie Dean, Heather Graham, Kim Garth
 
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Sathyamoorty Keerthana, Natalie Sciver, Parunika Sisodia, Sajeevan Sajana, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru women vs Mumbai Indians women live toss time, live telecast and streaming details
 
When does the RCB vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 21.
 
What is the venue of the RCB vs MI WPL 2025 match?
 
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the RCB vs MI match.
 
At what time will the live toss between RCB and Mumbai take place?
 
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru women vs Mumbai Indians women toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.
 
At what time will the RCB vs MI WPL 2025 match begin?
 
The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs MI Women's Premier League 2025 match?
 
The Bengaluru vs Mumbai match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
How can you watch the live streaming of RCB vs MI in WPL 2025?
 
JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

