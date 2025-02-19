Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2025: UPW vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

WPL 2025: UPW vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

The UP Warriorz women vs Delhi Capitals women toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST. JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) match 6 between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will take place on Wednesday, February 19, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
 
UP Warriorz are coming off a tough six-wicket loss to Gujarat Giants, despite an impressive 3-wicket performance from Priya Mishra. Although the situation looks challenging, the UP Warriorz are determined to defy expectations and turn things around. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals Women are looking to bounce back after suffering a setback against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). DC Women will be focusing on finding consistency in their performances to solidify their position in the tournament.
 
 
With both teams eager to recover from their respective defeats, this match promises to be an exciting clash, with both sides aiming to secure a crucial victory and rise in the points table. The outcome could have significant implications as the competition intensifies.  ALSO READ: Squads to live streaming: All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025
 
UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women playing 11 today
 
UP Warriorz playing 11 (probables): Uma Chetry (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.

Delhi Capitals Women playing 11 (probables): Meg Lanning (c), Laura W, Shefali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav.
 
UPW vs DC head-to-head
 
Total matches played: 4
UP Warriorz Women won: 1
Delhi Capitals Women won: 3
No results: 0  WPL 2025 points table 
TEAMS PLD WON LOST NRR FORM PTS
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU 2 2 0 1.44 W, W 4
MUMBAI INDIANS 2 1 1 0.783 W, L 2
GUJARAT GIANTS 3 1 2 -0.525 L, W, L 2
DELHI CAPITALS 2 1 1 -0.882 L, W 2
UP WARRIORZ 1 0 1 -0.85 L 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
UP Warriorz Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk
 
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali. 
 
UP Warriorz women vs Delhi Capitals women live toss time, live telecast and streaming details
 
When does the UPW vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?
 
UP Warriorz will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 19.
 
What is the venue of the UPW vs DC WPL 2025 match?
 
Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium will host the GG vs MI match.
 
At what time will the live toss between UP and Delhi take place?
 
The UP Warriorz women vs Delhi Capitals women toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.
 
At what time will the UPW vs DC WPL 2025 match begin?
 
The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will telecast the UPW vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match?
 
The UP vs Delhi match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
How can you watch the live streaming of UPW vs DC in WPL 2025?
 
JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.

