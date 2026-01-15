Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record over the years

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record over the years

MI will take the field on Thursday with a three-match winning streak against UPW in the WPL

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: in WPL

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: in WPL

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 action will continue today with match number 8 of the season between Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
 
This will also be a battle between two of the most familiar captains of the WPL, as Harmanpreet Kaur will once again be leading MI’s charge against Meg Lanning’s UPW. While MI’s head-to-head record against UPW stands at 5-2, their record against skipper Meg Lanning stands at 4-4, including two final wins. This means that when it comes to group stages, Lanning leads Harmanpreet by 4-2.
 
 
However, the story of 2025 has been a little different. While defending champions MI, just like the previous three seasons, have started on a high note, Lanning-led UPW have struggled to find their perfect rhythm — something they would like to change with a match against MI. 
 
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how the MI vs UPW head-to-head encounters have panned out over the years.

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz: head to head in WPL

Match Type Season (WPL) Winning Team (Score) Losing Team (Score) Date Venue
10th Match 2023 Mumbai Indians Women (164-2) UP Warriorz Women (159)* Mar 12, 2023 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
15th Match 2023 UP Warriorz Women (129-5) Mumbai Indians Women (127)* Mar 18, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Eliminator 2023 Mumbai Indians Women (182-4)* UP Warriorz Women (110) Mar 24, 2023 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
6th Match 2024 UP Warriorz Women (163-3) Mumbai Indians Women (161-6) Feb 28, 2024 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
14th Match 2024 Mumbai Indians Women (160-6) UP Warriorz Women (118-9) Mar 7, 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
11th Match 2025 Mumbai Indians Women (143-2) UP Warriorz Women (142-9) Feb 26, 2025 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
16th Match 2025 Mumbai Indians Women (153-4) UP Warriorz Women (150-9) Mar 6, 2025 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
 
WPL 2023
 
In the opening season of the WPL, i.e. WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz faced each other three times. MI secured the win in their opening encounter before UPW made a comeback to win the second match with ease. The two teams once again met in the eliminator, where MI beat UPW and went on to win the trophy.
 
WPL 2024
 
The two sides faced each other two times in the group stages of WPL 2024, and it was once again a 1-1 affair, as this time it was UP Warriorz who won the first match of the season, but MI made a comeback to win the second. MI finished third in the season after getting knocked out by eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator, while UPW finished fourth on the table.
 
WPL 2025
 
Finally, in WPL 2025, both teams once again played each other twice in the group stages only, with MI ending on the winning side on both occasions. They went on to beat Delhi in the final to lift the trophy, while UPW finished last in the points table with just two wins in the season.

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 5:02 PM IST

