Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026: UP Warriorz full schedule, squad, live streaming details

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz full schedule, squad, live streaming details

Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, the Warriorz retained only Shweta Sehrawat from their previous squad. They then made bold moves at the auction, securing three of the five most expensive players.

UP Warriorz WPL 2026 schedule

UP Warriorz WPL 2026 schedule

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UP Warriorz are aiming for a fresh start in the 2026 Women's Premier League after a disappointing finish at the bottom of the points table last season. The team has undergone significant changes, both in terms of their squad and leadership. Abhishek Nayar, former assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, has been appointed as the new head coach. Additionally, Australian batter Meg Lanning will take charge as the captain, bringing her vast experience to the role.
 
Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, the Warriorz retained only Shweta Sehrawat from their previous squad. They then made bold moves at the auction, securing three of the five most expensive players: Lanning, Deepti Sharma, and Shikha Pandey. The team also used their right to match (RTM) to bring back four key players: Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Kiran Navgire.
 
 
With a revamped squad and a new leadership structure, the UP Warriorz are ready to turn their fortunes around in WPL 2026. The combination of fresh talent and experienced campaigners gives them a solid foundation to challenge for top honors this season. 
 
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how their fixture and final squad set-up looks. 
UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Full Schedule
Match Date Venue Time (IST)
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Jan 10 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jan 12 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Jan 14 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Jan 15 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Jan 17 Navi Mumbai 19:30:00
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Jan 22 Vadodara 19:30:00
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jan 29 Vadodara 19:30:00
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Feb 1 Vadodara 19:30:00

Also Read

Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 squad and schedule

WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants full schedule, squad, live streaming details

Mumbai Indians full squad for WPL 2026

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians full schedule, squad and live streaming details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad for WPL 2026

WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full schedule, squad, live streaming

Delhi Capitals full squad for WPL 2026

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full schedule, squad, live streaming details

Meg Lanning with coach Nayar

Lanning's calmness sets her apart as a leader: UP Warriorz coach Nayar

 
WPL 2026: UP Warriorz full squad
 
Meg Lanning (C), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Shipra Giri (WK), Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, G Trisha, Suman Meena, Charli Knott, Asha Sobhana Joy, Kranti Gaud, Sophie Ecclestone
 

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz live streaming and telecast details

 
When will UP Warriorz start their campaign in WPL 2026?
 
UP Warriorz will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, January 10.
 
How many matches will UP Warriorz play in the league stage of WPL 2026?
 
UP Warriorz will play a total of eight matches during the league stage of WPL 2026.
 
What will be the venues for UP Warriorz’ matches in WPL 2026?
 
UP Warriorz will play all their matches of WPL 2026 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of UP Warriorz’ WPL 2026 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of all the WPL 2026 matches of UP Warriorz will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of UP Warriorz’ WPL 2026 matches in India?
 
The live streaming of all the WPL 2026 matches of UP Warriorz will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Harry Brook

Harry Brook fined GBP 30,000 for brawl with bouncer in New Zealand tour

WTC points table 2025-27

WTC points table 2025-27: Team rankings after Australia vs England 5th Test

PAK vs SL 1st T20I

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: PAK beat hosts SL by 6 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20: Playing 11, match time, live streaming

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan pitch report

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20: Pitch report, Dambulla stadium key stats

Topics : Women's Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayDelhi School Holiday 2026Gold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaKVS NVS Admit Card 2026Seeds Bill