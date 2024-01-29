Sensex (    %)
                        
WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India slip to fifth spot after Hyderabad loss

India were briefly on top after drawing the two-Test series South Africa before being overtaken by Australia following their victory over Pakistan

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

India have dropped to fifth behind Bangladesh in the World Test Championship standings after their shock 28-run defeat to England in the first Test in Hyderabad.
India were briefly on top after drawing the two-Test series South Africa before being overtaken by Australia following their victory over Pakistan. Rohit Sharma's men have suffered in terms of accumulated percentage points, going down from 54.16 after the South Africa series to 43.33 currently.
Chasing 231 for a win in the fourth innings, India were all out for 202 in the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday. England's Tom Hartley (7/62) spun a web around the home team batters to cause a collapse.
The rare defeat at home took Rohit Sharma's side down to fifth spot in the latest WTC rankings headed by Australia with 55 percentage points. India currently have 43.33 percentage points in their kitty.
Australia's sensational eight-run defeat to the West Indies in Brisbane on Sunday did not have much impact on them as they continued to lead the WTC rankings.
South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh -- all with 50 percentage points -- are at second, third and fourth spots.
Below India are Pakistan, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka.
In the WTC 2023-2025 cycle, teams are fetching 12 points for a win, 4 for a draw and 6 for a tie.

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

