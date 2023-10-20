Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

After being shocked by teams they were least expecting to be beaten by England and Pakistan will face each other in the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, October 21. While England are coming on the back of a big loss against Afghanistan in New Delhi, South Africa lost a rain-curtailed game to the Netherlands.

This game would also mark the return of Ben Stokes as England management is ready to play him. They need the brilliance of Stokes’ cricketing smarts now more than ever to get back there campaign back on track. They have won only one out of their first three games.

On the other hand, Proteas, who were going great guns before they met the Dutch in Dharamsala, would now have to get back to winning ways once again.

England vs South Africa playing 11

England Probable Playing 11

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes/ Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa Probable Playing 11

Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England vs South Africa head-to-head

England and South Africa have come up against each other in 69 ODIs. The match-up has been even stevens with the Proteas winning 33 and the English 30 matches. There has been one tied match and five matches have had no result. In the ODI World Cups, England have won four matches while the South African side have had three wins in seven matches.

Total matches played: 69

England won: 30

South Africa won: 33

No result: 05

Tied- 01

ENG vs SA ODIs: Squads of both team

England Squad for ODI World Cup

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson

South Africa Squad for World Cup

Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams

England vs South Africa ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs South Africa World Cup match take place?

The England vs South Africa World Cup match will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

What is the venue of the ENG vs SA World Cup match?

The England vs South Africa World Cup match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

When will the England vs South Africa World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

England vs South Africa live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the England vs South Africa World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between England and South Africa will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs South Africa World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs South Africa World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ENG vs SA World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the England vs South Africa World Cup match in India for free.