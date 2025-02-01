Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Yuvraj Singh-backed Canada Super60 League to be held in July in Toronto

Yuvraj Singh-backed Canada Super60 League to be held in July in Toronto

Cricket Canada has announced that the inaugural edition of its much-anticipated Canada Super60 League, backed by India's World Cup-winning hero Yuvraj Singh, will begin here in July.

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh during the Mercedes-Benz India and Laureus Sport press conference. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh during the Mercedes-Benz India and Laureus Sport press conference. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Press Trust of India Toronto
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricket Canada has announced that the inaugural edition of its much-anticipated Canada Super60 League, backed by India's World Cup-winning hero Yuvraj Singh, will begin here in July.

The league will be held in collaboration with Star 333 Sports Inc.

This league, championed by cricketing legend Yuvraj, is poised to elevate the game in Canada to unprecedented heights and promises to captivate fans across North America while nurturing the next generation of talent.

The Canada Super60 League will be the first league in North America to feature both men's and women's competitions right from its inaugural year.

The tournament will feature eight teams, each comprising a mix of local players, international stars, and a fixed quota of players from associate nations.

 

"This structure aims to give more exposure to developing cricketing nations and showcase diverse talent. The inaugural season will take place in Toronto, with plans to expand to other cricket-loving cities of Canada," the organisers said in a statement.

"The league will bring world-class competition and excitement to Canadian grounds by featuring some of the biggest names in global cricket.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube showed their experience today: Suryakumar

Himanshu Sangwan

Who is Himanshu Sangwan? Railways' pacer who castled Kohli in Ranji match

India vs England Playing 11 updates

4th T20: India vs England Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

Harshit Rana, Jos Buttler

Concussion substitute row: Buttler slams Rana's inclusion | IND vs ENG

India vs England 4th T20 highlights

IND vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, 4th T20: Harshit Rana starts in debut as India seal series in Pune

Topics : Yuvraj Singh Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEUnion Budget explainedBudget 2025IPO NewsNirmala Sitharaman on Tax Relief
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon