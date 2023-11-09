Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.07%)
43687.20 + 28.55
Heatmap

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11: Fazal Farooqi is likely to replace Noor Ahmad in Afghanistan Playing 11

South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs at Lucknow during the ICC World Cup 2023 match. Photo: X

Hotstar will live stream the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India for free.

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In Match 42 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan will lock horns with South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (November 10). South Africa have already qualified for the semifinal and it will be a good occasion for Proteas to return to winning ways after facing 243 runs drubbing from India. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have the slightest chance of qualifying for the semifinal. Fazal Farooqi is likely to replace Noor Ahmad in Afghanistan Playing 11.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

South Africa Playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

South Africa vs Afghanistan head to head in ODI

South Africa and Afghanistan have played against each other in ODIs only once so far, and that too in the 2019 World Cup. South Africa won that match as they bundled out Afghans for a mere 125 and chased down the target with nine wickets in hand.

South Africa vs Afghanistan: Squad of both the teams

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 AFG vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

AFG vs SL highlights, World Cup 2023 updates: Afghans win, move to 5th spot

NZ vs AFG Highlights, World Cup 2023: Kiwis hammer Afghans by 149 runs

NZ vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: 7 down, Lanka in big trouble

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan, Pakistan chances for semifinals qualification

Final batch of tickets for World Cup knock-outs to go on sale tonight

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign


South Africa vs Afghanistan  World Cup match will take place on Friday, November 10, 2023. 

What is the venue of the SA vs AFG World Cup match?

South Africa vs Afghanistan  World Cup match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. 

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?

South Africa vs Afghanistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between South Africa and Afghanistan will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match in New Zealand.

How to watch the live streaming of the SA vs AFG World Cup match in  India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India for free.
Topics : Quinton de Kock ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup cricket world cup South Africa cricket team Afghanistan cricket team Rashid Khan cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Star Sports Hotstar Mohammad Nabi David Miller Kagiso Rabada

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL Playing 11World Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon