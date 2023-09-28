close
Cricket World Cup: SA skipper Bavuma returns home due to personal reasons

South Africa suffered a setback on Thursday with their ODI skipper Temba Bavuma returning home from India due to personal reasons ahead of the side's two warm-up games of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Listen to This Article

South Africa suffered a setback on Thursday with their ODI skipper Temba Bavuma returning home from India due to personal reasons ahead of the side's two warm-up games of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
The Proteas are scheduled to take on Afghanistan and New Zealand in their first and second warm-up games on here September 29 and October 2 respectively.
As per an update on South Africa cricket's social media handles, Bavuma has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons.
T20I captain Aiden Markram will be leading the side in the two warm-up clashes in absence of Bavuma, who is likely to rejoin the team ahead of their opening game.
South Africa opens their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New Delhi on October 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup South Africa cricket team

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

