IND vs PAK World Cup: Siraj credits Abdullah's wicket to perfect planning

Mohammed Siraj, who got two crucial wickets of Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam, said that his first wicket was a perfect execution of planning between him and skipper Rohit Sharma

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj. Photo: Reuters

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj, who gave India the first breakthrough in the match against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023, said that Abdullah Shafique’s wicket was a result of perfect planning between him and skipper Rohit Sharma. 

He further explained that Indian bowlers are feeding off each other’s success and that’s the secret of superb bowling performances by the team in all three matches of the team’s campaign so far. 

Talking about how he removed the Pakistan opener Shafique, Siraj, during the post-match press conference said, “Abdullah Shafique’s wicket was a plan because I had spoken to Rohit Bhai - I had bowled a bouncer to him before but he got stuck in the middle. Then I talked to Rohit for a while and spent some time there. He thought I was going to bowl bouncer again. He was on backfoot and I pitched the ball up and got a success.”

The Hyderabad bowler further explained how the Indian bowling unit has been brilliant throughout the World Cup so far. 

“You see, our bowling unit is doing so well from the last three matches. It's not like only one person is performing. Overall, the bowling unit is performing well. If you don't get a wicket, you're building pressure and putting in a dot ball. In this, the team will get the success and the team will get the help,” explained Siraj about why the Indian team is doing well despite not every bowler being able to perform in every match. 

“When Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) bowls the ball - you can see what line is better on the wicket. When you're on the third man and the final leg, you get to see the line and get some information from the keeper that this line is better on the wicket. So, it becomes easier to execute.” he added further. 

Talking about his off day at the office, Siraj, who broke the 86-run stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after being thrashed by Pakistan openers in his first four overs said, “When we go to the office you also have a day off – it cannot always be the same performance every time, the graph always comes down. So, I think to myself that I am not a bad bowler because of one match.”

“I always keep my confidence high that my bowling is good and I should be the number one bowler. This confidence helps me in bowling and I can't be a bad bowler if I lose a match. I have backed myself to do that. I have got the result today,” added the 29-year-old. 

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

