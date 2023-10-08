close
ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Rahul, Kohli withstand early onslaught to win it

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 165 for the fourth wicket to take India to a victory in a low-scoring game. India had lost three wickets for just two runs on the board chasing 200 for the win

Virat Kohli 84 and KL Rahul unbeaten 97 starred as India chased down 200 to beat Australia by six wickets in the ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: BCCI

Virat Kohli 84 and KL Rahul unbeaten 97 starred as India chased down 200 to beat Australia by six wickets in the ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
KL Rahul Virat Kohli ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

