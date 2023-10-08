ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Rahul, Kohli withstand early onslaught to win it

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming
WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean
IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh
Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list
Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming
ICC World Cup IND vs AUS: Indian spin troika checkmates Aussies at Chennai
World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli breaks record without even batting
World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights: Kohli, Rahul take India to famous win
BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for India-Pakistan World Cup clash