Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.23%)
19719.70 -45.50
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.40%)
43545.35 -616.20
Heatmap

Mad Max's Big Show to Fakhar's Fury: Impactful knocks of World Cup 2023

Revisit the top knocks of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 before the final

Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan in World Cup 2023. Photo: PTI

Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan in World Cup 2023. Photo: PTI

Abhishek Singh Patna
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 2023 World Cup has witnessed tremendous batting performances, yet none have surpassed the marvellous display from Glenn Maxwell in Mumbai. However, Virat Kohli’s 50th One-Day International (ODI) century and Rohit Sharma’s determined innings against England, as well as Fakhar Zaman’s explosive hundred against New Zealand to secure a Pakistan victory, will also be long remembered.

Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Reeling at 91 for 7, Australia faced a significant defeat against Afghanistan, putting their semi-final qualification in jeopardy. Glenn Maxwell’s entrance changed the game dynamics. He adopted a straightforward approach - see the ball and hit it.
 
Australia began to believe in a comeback, but a victory still seemed distant. According to skipper Pat Cummins, the initial target was to surpass 200 runs to safeguard their net run rate before the final league match. However, for Maxwell, victory was the only goal. He achieved it despite physical challenges. Suffering from cramps after reaching his century, Maxwell continued, relying on boundaries. His heroic efforts not only won the match but also saw him scoring a double century with a six. This innings, akin to a cinematic storyline, marked Maxwell as the first ODI player to hit a double century in a chase.

Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI Century

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Kohli's century in the semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, his home ground, was monumental, though not pivotal in the match’s outcome. Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries with a stadium echoing 'Kohli Kohli' was a dream come true, as he mentioned in the mid-innings interview.

This innings' significance resonated in the dressing room, considering Kohli’s previous World Cup semi-finals scores of 9, 1, and 1 in 2011, 2015, and 2019, respectively. He had averaged around 13 in knockout stages without any significant scores in ODI World Cup knockouts.

Also Read

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

World Cup: India ready to live without Hardik; long net session for bowlers

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

Spell that changed the game: Top 5 bowling performances of World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami's endorsement fee doubles to Rs 1 crore

Rachin Ravindra to Madushanka: Debutants that impressed at World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 Final: India face Australia as Rohit eyes fairytale finish

1999 redux? The Aus vs SA World Cup semifinal that ended in 213-213 tie


Fakhar Zaman vs New Zealand

Pakistan’s victory against New Zealand in Bengaluru was crucial for their semi-final hopes. New Zealand, however, set a daunting World Cup record of 401 for 6. The task became more challenging due to rain, requiring Pakistan to chase approximately 200 in 20 overs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Fakhar Zaman rose to the occasion, blasting an unbeaten 126 off 81 balls, leading Pakistan to triumph with a strike rate of 155, including eight fours and 11 sixes.

Rohit Sharma vs England

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Before facing England, India’s batting prowess had not been fully tested. Their encounter with England presented a different challenge, with Rohit Sharma deviating from his usual aggressive start. His calculated 87 off 101 balls proved invaluable, helping India post a total of 229 for 9 in 50 overs, giving the bowlers a defendable target.

Travis Head vs New Zealand

Travis Head's inclusion in the World Cup squad, despite his injury, raised questions. Yet, he justified his selection in his debut World Cup match in 2023 by hitting 109 off 62 balls against New Zealand. His aggressive play, scoring 10 fours and seven sixes, propelled Australia past 200 in just 23 overs. This high score of 388 proved crucial as New Zealand fell short by only five runs.
Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Glenn Maxwell Fakhar Zaman India cricket team Australia cricket team Pakistan cricket team BS Web Reports ICC World Cup cricket world cup

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon