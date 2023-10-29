Cricket World Cup: IND vs ENG, Rohit Sharma's 100th match as India captain





Check India vs England live full scorecard here Rohit Sharma will look to extend India's winning run in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as India vs England match is going a special occassion for the hitman. This will be Rohit's 100th game as Team India captain.

While scoring centuries at will for India is not new for Rohit, he is set to acknowledge the applause from the cheering home crowd for a century of a different kind on Sunday.

Rohit's journey as the captain of the Indian team began on December 10, 2017, against Sri Lanka in ODI. In late 2021, the dynamic opener took over teammate Virat Kohli in late 2021.





Most matches as captain in One-Day Internationals Player Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw NR W/L %W %L % Tied %NR % MS Dhoni 2007-2018 200 110 74 5 0 11 1.48 55 37 2.5 5.5 59.52 M Azharuddin 1990-1999 174 90 76 2 0 6 1.18 51.72 43.67 1.14 3.44 54.16 SC Ganguly 1999-2005 146 76 65 0 0 5 1.16 52.05 44.52 0 3.42 53.9 V Kohli 2013-2021 95 65 27 1 0 2 2.4 68.42 28.42 1.05 2.1 70.43 R Dravid 2000-2007 79 42 33 0 0 4 1.27 53.16 41.77 0 5.06 56 N Kapil Dev 1982-1987 74 39 33 0 0 2 1.18 52.7 44.59 0 2.7 54.16 SR Tendulkar 1996-2000 73 23 43 1 0 6 0.53 31.5 58.9 1.36 8.21 35.07 RG Sharma 2017-2023 39 29 9 0 0 1 3.22 74.35 23.07 0 2.56 76.31 Since then he has led India 99 times registering 73 victories, lost 23 and drawn 3 of them, enjoying a win percentage of 73.37. He has captained the Men in Blue in T20I format 51 times, won 39 times and lost 12 times. The shortest format in cricket is where Rohit thrives as he enjoys a scintillating win percentage of 76.47.

In Test format, he has led the Indian team 9 times, won 5, lost 2 and drawn 2 of them. Coming to ODI Rohit has led the Men in Blue 39 times winning 29, losing 9 and drawing 1 of them.

He will be looking to take his exceptional captaincy record to a new level as India's clash against England marks his 100th game as captain of the national team.

India are yet to be beaten in the 13th edition of the World Cup and a victory will take them a step closer to the final four spots. On the other hand, with mathematical statistics still backing England's chances of making the semi-finals, the Three Lions will be eager to shift the tides in their favour and make one final attempt to change the circumstances.

(WIth ANI inputs)