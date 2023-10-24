World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews replaces Pathirana in Sri Lanka's squad

Experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been confirmed as injured Matheesha Patirana’s replacement in Sri Lanka’s squad for ICC World Cup 2023. The decision came after the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 gave the green signal. Business Standard had earlier reported that Mathews was being sought as the replacement for Pathirana.

Mathews, who has played 221 ODIs had earlier been replaced by Pathiurana during the ICC World Cup Qualifiers tournament held in Zimbabwe. It is now almost a role reversal four months later. Mathews, who has played 221 ODIs had earlier been replaced by Pathiurana during the ICC World Cup Qualifiers tournament held in Zimbabwe. It is now almost a role reversal four months later.

The replacement of any player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee which consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).



Sri Lanka, after losing three matches in a row to South Africa, Pakistan, and South Africa, earned their first win as they beat the Netherlands at Lucknow. They will next play England at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 26, 2023.



