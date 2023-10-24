close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews replaces Pathirana in Sri Lanka's squad

Angelo Mathews replaced injured Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lankan World Cup squad after the approval from ICC's Event Technical Committee

Angelo Mathews, Matheesha Pathirana

Angelo Mathews, Matheesha Pathirana

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been confirmed as injured Matheesha Patirana’s replacement in Sri Lanka’s squad for ICC World Cup 2023. The decision came after the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 gave the green signal. Business Standard had earlier reported that Mathews was being sought as the replacement for Pathirana. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Mathews, who has played 221 ODIs had earlier been replaced by Pathiurana during the ICC World Cup Qualifiers tournament held in Zimbabwe. It is now almost a role reversal four months later. 

The replacement of any player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee which consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Sri Lanka, after losing three matches in a row to South Africa, Pakistan, and South Africa, earned their first win as they beat the Netherlands at Lucknow. They will next play England at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 26, 2023. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Mathews, 36, has scored 5865 ODI runs at an average of 41. He has three hundred and 40 fifties to his name. With the ball, the former Sri Lanka skipper has taken 120 wickets in ODIs. But off late, Mathews has only batted and played in Tests as a specialist batter. He last played an ODI in June against Afghanistan. 

Also Read

ICC World Cup: Mathews set to replace injured Pathirana in Sri Lanka squad

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shanaka might return to Sri Lanka squad - Coach

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

World Cup: Can India make it 8-0 against Pakistan as they clash today?

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming

SA vs BAN: Quinton de Kock records highest score in India in World Cups

World Cup 2023: Here's what Mitchell Marsh said on Delhi's air quality

ICC CWC: Why did Ibrahim Zadran dedicate his award to refugees in Pakistan?

World Cup 2023 Ind vs Eng: You may have to pay Rs 80k to travel to Lucknow

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka cricket team cricket world cup ICC World Cup BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon