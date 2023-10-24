World Cup 2023 Ind vs Eng: You may have to pay Rs 80k to travel to Lucknow

India is set to clash with England in the World Cup 2023 on October 29. On the day of the match, a report stated that the price of to and fro business class air tickets between Delhi and Lucknow may go as high as Rs 79,000.

According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), business class tickets may cost in the range of Rs 33,000 to Rs 79,000. For economy class, the tickets may cost between Rs 7,900 to Rs 10,470.

The report added that ticket prices are considerably higher than usual days when business seats cost Rs 26,000 to Rs 65,000 and economy class costs Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.

Between Mumbai and Lucknow, the cheapest business class ticket for October 29 starts at Rs 73,000. The cheapest economy seat costs Rs 14,000.

Earlier, Hindustan Times (HT) reported that the match tickets are being sold in the black market for as much as Rs 50,000. The official price of the tickets starts at Rs 1,500.

UP Police's special director general (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar was quoted by HT as saying, "The state police's special agencies, as well as the Lucknow police, are keeping tabs on suspicious social media accounts involved in the black marketing of tickets for the Cricket World Cup matches to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow."

The India vs England match will take place in Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Currently, India tops the points table with 10 points after winning all of its five matches.

England is at the bottom of the table with 2 points as they have lost three of their four matches.

Media reports have also suggested that Hardik Pandya may return to play for India in the India-England match.