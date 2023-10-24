close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

World Cup 2023 Ind vs Eng: You may have to pay Rs 80k to travel to Lucknow

World Cup 2023: Between Mumbai and Lucknow, the cheapest business class ticket for October 29 starts at Rs 73,000

airfares

Representative Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is set to clash with England in the World Cup 2023 on October 29. On the day of the match, a report stated that the price of to and fro business class air tickets between Delhi and Lucknow may go as high as Rs 79,000.

According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), business class tickets may cost in the range of Rs 33,000 to Rs 79,000. For economy class, the tickets may cost between Rs 7,900 to Rs 10,470.

The report added that ticket prices are considerably higher than usual days when business seats cost Rs 26,000 to Rs 65,000 and economy class costs Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.

Between Mumbai and Lucknow, the cheapest business class ticket for October 29 starts at Rs 73,000. The cheapest economy seat costs Rs 14,000.

Earlier, Hindustan Times (HT) reported that the match tickets are being sold in the black market for as much as Rs 50,000. The official price of the tickets starts at Rs 1,500. 

UP Police's special director general (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar was quoted by HT as saying, "The state police's special agencies, as well as the Lucknow police, are keeping tabs on suspicious social media accounts involved in the black marketing of tickets for the Cricket World Cup matches to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow."

The India vs England match will take place in Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Currently, India tops the points table with 10 points after winning all of its five matches.

England is at the bottom of the table with 2 points as they have lost three of their four matches.

Media reports have also suggested that Hardik Pandya may return to play for India in the India-England match. 

Also Read

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

ENG vs SA Highlights, World Cup 2023: England suffer biggest ODI defeat

Cricket World Cup, ENG vs AFG Highlights: Historic win for Afghanistan

World Cup: 'They eat 8kg mutton..'- Akram rips into Pakistan cricket team

SA vs BAN LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: de Kock hits 31st fifty

World Cup: Ibrahim dedicates award to Afghan refugees sent back from PAK

Afghanistan slay Pakistan by 8 wickets as Babar and Co stare at elimination

World Cup 2023 points table, top batters and bowlers after PAK vs AFG match

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Lucknow BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon